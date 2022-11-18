Friday Flakes: Qatar Bans Alcohol at World Cup Stadiums in Last Minute Reversal

This isn’t going well.

No. You don’t need to drink alcohol at a sporting event in order to enjoy it. However, if your organization has a $75 million sponsorship agreement with Budweiser.

From ESPN’s article on the subject:

It appeared an agreement was originally struck to allow FIFA to permit sponsors Budweiser to sell beer at the stadiums. This was then further clarified in the buildup to the tournament after The New York Times first reported that the beer tents would be less visible at the grounds on request of the hosts. But it emerged there was late pressure on FIFA to halt sales of alcohol at the stadiums themselves, two days before hosts Qatar kick off the tournament on Sunday against Ecuador. “There is no impact to the sale of Bud Zero which will remain available at all Qatar’s World Cup stadiums,” FIFA added.

Yum. Bud Zero.

Sports! Sports! Jorts! Forts! Sports! Sports!

Friends, family coaches remember Virginia's Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. D'Sean Perry

The photos that have run with nearly every story about the shooting deaths of three Virginia football players this week came from the team's annual yearbook pictures. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry are each dressed in dark suits with white shirts and navy-and-orange ties, all three with bright, beaming smiles.

Qatar bans alcohol at World Cup stadiums after late reversal

World Cup organisers have banned the sale of alcohol around stadiums in Qatar after last-minute showdown talks, FIFA announced on Friday.

Fritz Pollard group initiates inquiry into Colts' Jeff Saturday hire

The Fritz Pollard Alliance, an organization whose mission is to champion diversity in the NFL, wants to take a closer look at the Indianapolis Colts' hiring of interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

How a controversial youth soccer overhaul put the USMNT on a path toward World Cup contention

On a steamy summer day in 2006, nervous energy wafted off a field in Zarephath, New Jersey, where U.S. Soccer had convened its most talented 14-year-old boys to brighten the future. They milled about the aptly named Players Development Academy, their host for a week-long training camp. They tugged on cleats, slapped on sunscreen and chugged through drills. And as they did, unknowingly, they became a case study in American soccer’s defects.

Packers lose yet again, and defeat to Titans might end any realistic playoff hopes

It's not even Thanksgiving, and the Green Bay Packers' season is probably done.

Green Bay has played one good quarter and a half since the start of October. There were fantasies that their fourth-quarter comeback and overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys last week would spark a huge run in the second half of the season. That momentum didn't even last a week.

Aaron Judge wins AL MVP award after historic 62-HR season; Paul Goldschmidt wins NL award

The MLB season started with Aaron Judge betting on himself after contract negotiations with the New York Yankees fell through. It's ended with an MVP award.

The Yankees star took home his first career MVP on Thursday after hitting an American League record 62 home runs in one of the greatest offensive seasons of recent MLB history.

Nebraska volleyball rematch both Iowa and No. 19 Purdue

No. 6 Nebraska volleyball experienced a setback last week. Husker Head Coach John Cook and his players are viewing the top-10 loss to Ohio State as a learning experience. Now it’s time to take those lessons and put them into action.

Nebraska football recruiting: Wisconsin game visitor preview - On3

The 11:00 start against Wisconsin is the last home game for Nebraska this season and the second to last game overall for the Huskers. We mentioned last week that we could see fewer visitors this weekend and Nebraska, who has hosted over 50 the past two games, will still have around 40 recruits in attendance including Charlie Wistrom who is a placekicker for Glendale (Mo.) and is the daughter of former Husker Grant Wistrom.

Nebraska Basketball: Huskers lose 70-50 blowout to St. John's

For the first 20 minutes, Nebraska looked ready to grind out a 12-round rock fight and pull off a road upset over St. John’s.

But a seven-point halftime lead quickly turned into a 70-50 blowout loss, as the Huskers had no answers down the stretch on Thursday night.

Don’t know what sport this is but I’m riveted. pic.twitter.com/f1WgGgbTHV — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) November 16, 2022

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

Mom Handcuffed, Jailed for 8-Year-Old Son Walking Half a Mile

Heather Wallace's oldest son, eight-year-old Aiden, was driving his two brothers crazy in the car as they all returned from karate one afternoon in October 2021. Wallace asked Aiden to walk the rest of the way home—half a mile in quiet, suburban Waco, Texas—so that he could calm down.

For this she was arrested, handcuffed, and thrown in jail.

She was charged with endangering a child, a felony carrying a mandatory minimum of two years in prison.

Happy !



We expanded the map for our new friends in LA. pic.twitter.com/1jqIe8G6eD — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 16, 2022

