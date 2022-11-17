How to watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin in Week 12

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-67, 2-5) return to Memorial Stadium for the home season finale Saturday as the Wisconsin Badgers (5-5, 3-4) come to town. The Huskers were all but eliminated from bowl eligibility with a road loss last Saturday at Michigan, but the Badgers will hope to clinch bowl eligibility with a win in Lincoln.

Nebraska will honor 12 seniors before the Wisconsin game who are making their final appearance at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. In addition to the 12 players who will exhaust their eligibility this season, several other Huskers who may complete their college careers in 2022 will likely take part in Senior Day activities.

Nebraska will look to snap a four game losing streak on the season and also an eight-game losing streak to Wisconsin when the teams meet. Since joining the Big Ten, the Huskers have played the Badgers every season except in 2013 due to scheduling as opposite division members and again in 2020 due to COVID-19. The teams played twice in 2012 with UW defeating UNL in the rematch in Indianapolis for the 2012 Big Ten title game.

Overall, Nebraska trails Wisconsin 4-11 in the all-time series. As conference foes, the Huskers are 9-1 against the Badgers. Nebraska has lost by an average of 19.3 points in those nine losses, the largest margin of 39 points coming in the conference title game in 2012 in a 70-31 defeat.

Former Nebraska head coach Mike Riley was arguably the most competitive coach against Wisconsin, losing by an average margin of 9.7 points, including a 17-23 overtime loss at Wisconsin in 2016. However, Bo Pelini is the only coach to secure a win over Wisconsin in a 30-27 home matchup in 2012. His three losses were by an average margin of 35 points, though.

Date/Time: November 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. CT/Noon ET

Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska Capacity: 85,458

Surface: FieldTurf

All-Time Series Record: : Wisconsin leads, 11-4

Series in Lincoln: Tied, 3-3

As Big Ten Foes: Wisconsin leads, 9-1

Last Meeting: Nov. 20, 2021 in Madison, WI, Nebraska 29-Wisconsin 35

Win Streak: Wisconsin, Eight games

TV: The game will be televised on ESPN with play-by-play by Mark jones, analyst Robert Griffin III, and sideline reporter Quint Kessenich. It can be streamed on the ESPN App with a login from your service provider or steaming subscription.

Radio: Huskers sports radio network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at huskers.com. The crew will be: play-by-play Greg Sharpe, analyst Damon Benning, and sidelines Jessica Coody.

Pre- and post-game shows will be hosted by Matt Coatney, Jay Foreman, Bill Doleman, and Ben McLaughlin.

Spanish broadcast will be by Enrique “Kike” Morales and Oscar “El Tico” Monterroso.

Stations are Omaha (KBBX, 97.7 FM); Grand Island (KLIQ, 94.5 FM)

More streaming options: The official Huskers app is available on iTunes and Google Play.

Weather: At kickoff, the temperature is forecast for around 25 degrees with mostly sunny skies and winds at 16 mph out of the northwest. By the end of the game, temps are expected to increase to around 30.

Odds: According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nebraska is a 12.5-point underdog with the Over/Under set at 38.5.

Trivia

Nebraska played its first-ever conference game as a member of the Big Ten at Camp Randall Stadium on Oct. 1, 2011. The Badgers have dominated the series beginning with that 48-17 victory, notching nine out of 10 wins as conference foes.

This season’s matchup marks just the third time in 16 meetings that neither team has been ranked. Nebraska was ranked in eight straight meetings spanning from 1965 to 2014. Wisconsin has been ranked in seven of the matchups, including five straight prior to this season.

