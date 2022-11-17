Thursday Flakes: All-You-Can-Fly Pass, Reclining your Airplane Seat and the World Cup

The World Cup kicks off on Sunday with hosts Qatar playing Ecuador. Usually there is a lot of excitement and anticipation in the build up to the World Cup but at least this time, it seems like the excitement is a bit deflated.

It’s being hosted in a country that has never qualified for the World Cup. Not to mention all the human rights violations that have taken place in the building of the stadiums. Hypothetically UAE and Saudi Arabia (who have both qualified for a World Cup) would have been a much better place to host a Middle East World Cup because they are a few cities to spread out the fans instead of a country smaller than the state of Connecticut.

It’s going to be a logistic disaster because there’s not going to be enough space for everyone. People are going to arrive by plane/car/boat for the match and then leave the same day. This World Cup will definitely have a different atmosphere. not part of the World Cup atmosphere.

Everyone has just started to arrive in Qatar and we already have stories like these. What will the next five weeks bring for us?

NEW: I took a picture of the Qatar World Cup slogan on the wall of the media center today—and a security guard came over and demanded that I delete it from my phone. Is that how this World Cup is going to work? Story: https://t.co/RXyfq1PANk pic.twitter.com/SPmG5CnrjQ — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) November 15, 2022

We now got an apology from Qatar International Media Office and from Qatar Supreme Commitee.

This is what happened when we were broadcasting live for @tv2nyhederne from a roundabout today in Doha. But will it happen to other media as well? #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/NSJj50kLql — Rasmus Tantholdt TV2 (@RasmusTantholdt) November 15, 2022

Although I plan to watch around half of World Cup matches, the thought will always be lingering in the back of my mind of what a summer World Cup in the United States would have been like this year.

Let’s jump into some questions? Are you going to watch the World Cup? Have you watched the documentary FIFA Uncovered yet? Do you recline your seat on an airplane? Would you buy an ‘all-you-can-fly’ pass? Sound off in the comments below.

Anyways onto Flakes...

Flakes

Nebrasketball: St John’s Red Storm Preview | Basketball | Corn Nation

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are on the road for the first time this season to take part in the Gavitt Tipoff Games between the Big Ten and Big East conferences. The Huskers are set to take on the St. John’s Red Storm in Queens, New York tomorrow night. UNL is 1-3 in the event.

Jarrett Synek Preparing For Potential Role as Top Backup Against Wisconsin | Football | Hail Varsity

Now, playing the #4 quarterback on the depth chart is a real possibility on Saturday against Wisconsin. The coaching staff feels more confident about Thompson’s chances to play than the last two weeks, but his availability remains a question. Purdy started against Michigan, but exited with a high ankle sprain in the second quarter that will require surgery.

Defense Focuses on Stopping Physical Wisconsin Offense, Handling Business | Basketball | Hail Varsity

Interim head coach Mickey Joseph said on Tuesday that he wrote “2012” on the whiteboard and circled it. That’s the last time Nebraska beat Wisconsin. Playing college football at a high level should be enough motivation, interim defensive coordinator Bill Busch said. A seven-game losing streak to the Badgers, that can light a fire too.

Padding the Stats: A Missed Opportunity in Omaha | Basketball | Hail Varsity

A record 2,306 fans crowded into D.J. Sokol Arena on a cold Tuesday night to witness a showdown between two top-25 teams in a cerebration of women’s basketball in Nebraska. Unfortunately, the No. 22 Cornhuskers forgot to show up to the party. No. 20 Creighton took control early and ran away from Nebraska for a 77-51 blowout win.

Trev Alberts Says Nebraska’s Coaching Search Has Made ‘Very Good Progress’ | Football | Omaha World-Herald

“Things are going well,” Alberts said. “We’re where we’d hoped to be and confident as we move forward. … Really pleased with the process, really pleased with the amount of data and the amount of work we’ve been able to do. Looking forward to the day when we can (announce). I understand it’s hard sometimes to say just be a little bit patient. But we’ll have to be as a fan base. I do appreciate our fans giving us the space to do what we said we would do.”

Travel

Best in Travel 2023 | Travel | Lonely Planet

Uniquely curated by local experts around the world, each destination’s carefully crafted itinerary is designed to help you dream, plan and go to the places that will be buzzing in the year ahead.

10 Best Gifts for Travelers Under $25 | Travel | Lonely Planet

These under $25 gift recommendations from Lonely Planet staffers are the products we turn to when we’re on the road. From sentimental pieces like destination-themed scented candles to practical items like travel wallets and journals, these budget-friendly gifts are suitable for your roommate, colleague, best friend, and everyone in between.

Frontier Airlines Launches New ‘GoWild’ All-You-Can-Fly Pass | Travel | Travel Pulse

The Frontier GoWild! Pass is valid for a 12-month period on travel starting May 2, 2023. A limited number of first-come, first-served GoWild! passes are available through November 16 at the introductory price of $599 per person.

Should You Recline Your Seat on An Airplane? | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Some of our editors feel the answer is an obvious yes—if the option exists, which it does, why not take advantage? Plus, if everybody does it and the dominoes fall back, what’s the harm? While such a mindset shows little regard for the unfortunate souls in the plane’s last row, the case can still be made. Others pass, hard—their seats stay upright for the entirety of the flight on principle! It’s a debate so contentious that it’s gone international.

How Hybrid Work Is Changing Holiday Travel Trends | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

“There has been a permanent structural change in leisure demand because of the flexibility that hybrid work allows,” United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said on an earnings call last month. “With hybrid work, every weekend could be a holiday weekend.”

These Are the Busiest Days and Times to Travel for Thanksgiving | Travel | Travel + Leisure

In total, 54.6 million people are forecast to travel 50 miles or more from their homes for the holiday from Wednesday, Nov. 23, to Sunday, Nov. 27, according to AAA. The holiday is projected to be the third busiest for travel since the company started tracking in 2000 and the prediction will bring travel within 98% of pre-pandemic levels.

DOT Secures More Than $600 Million in Required Refunds for Passengers | Travel | Travel + Leisure

The DOT won passenger refunds from six different airlines totaling more than $600 million, the department shared with Travel + Leisure on Monday: Frontier Airlines, Air India, TAP Portugal, AeroMexico, El Al, and Avianca. The refunds were awarded to hundreds of thousands of passengers.

Iranian Man Who Inspired ‘The Terminal’ Dies at Paris Airport | Travel | Associated Press

Mehran Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal 2F around midday, according an official with the Paris airport authority. Police and a medical team treated him but were not able to save him, the official said. The official was not authorized to be publicly named. Nasseri lived in the airport’s Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006, first in legal limbo because he lacked residency papers and later by apparent choice.

Pakistan’s Lost City of 40,000 People | Travel | BBC

In the dusty plains of present-day Sindh in southern Pakistan lie the remains of one of the world’s most impressive ancient cities that most people have never heard of.

The North Pole: One of Earth’s Last ‘Un-Owned’ Lands | Travel | BBC

The journey to reach this elusive destination helps travelers grasp the power and fragility of our changing planet.

A Cutting-Edge Tourism Model in Newfoundland | Travel | BBC

The rugged and remote Canadian region has been championing a hands-on approach to tourism to pass its unique culture and traditions along.

The World Cup

Sepp Blatter Says Qatar World Cup is a Mistake | World Cup | World Soccer Talk

“The choice of Qatar was a mistake,” Blatter said. “At the time, we actually agreed in the executive committee that Russia should get the 2018 World Cup and the USA that of 2022. It would have been a gesture of peace if the two long-standing political opponents had hosted the World Cup one after the other.“

Qatar’s World Cup Ambassador Says Homosexuality is ‘Damage in the Mind’ | World Cup | Outsports

The dangerous situation for LGBTQ people in Qatar has been a major story leading up to the World Cup. It is illegal to be gay in the tiny desert nation, and homosexuality can lead to imprisonment or even death.

Qatar to Pay for Some Fans to Attend World Cup for PR Purposes | World Cup | Sports Illustrated

Fans from each of the 32 teams are needed for a five-minute, fan-themed section of the ceremony before Qatar plays Ecuador in the opening match on Nov. 20. They will perform a chant or song specific to each country, chosen by the organizers, according to documents seen by The Associated Press.

Why This World Cup Feels So Wrong | World Cup | GQ UK

Every football fan will have their own different emotional connection with the World Cup, but the one thing that I believe that it offers all of us is escapism: where, for one whole month, we are able to distract ourselves from many of the planet’s problems by immersing ourselves in its supreme drama. This time around, though, the World Cup offers no escape: the global woe is to be found in Qatar itself.

This World Cup is About Much More than Football. I’ve Seen the Human Cost | World Cup | The Guardian

Migrant workers have endured exploitative, even deadly, conditions as Qatar prepared for the World Cup. The ‘beautiful game’ has blood on its hands.

Last But Not Least

Goodwill gesture.

USMNT stars played a pickup game with migrant workers in Qatar



(via @footballdaily)pic.twitter.com/D6sOJqQ0OD — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 16, 2022

Cute clip

Baby elephant disrupting a TV reporter is the best part of today. pic.twitter.com/DseqitxoG9 — Desert Frogger (@BT0731) November 14, 2022

Interesting video I watched this week