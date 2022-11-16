Huskers React Results: Fans will not attend games in 2023 but want an aircraft carrier

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

It is already the home season finale for the Nebraska Cornhuskers this season. The 2022 campaign sure flew by in a sad, depressing hurry, didn’t it?

With the season in Lincoln ended Saturday, this weeks Reacts wanted to gauge fan interest toward 2023 season tickets and attendance. So naturally the first question asked exactly that issue. After posting a fifth-straight losing season, nine percent of fans say they do not intend to renew season tickets next season while 20 percent state they will. Only one percent of those fans intend to pick up the available season ticket packages.

Meanwhile, of those without a season ticket package that still go to some games, 34 percent state they will not be attending a single game next season. Meanwhile, 36 percent state they will go to at least one home game next season.

2022 also marked the second time Nebraska has played a game overseas. Asked whether fans would like to see Nebraska do more overseas games, more neutral site matchups in NFL stadiums, or even a hypothetical matchup on a military base, 34 percent of fans state they don’t want to see that happen again. 33 percent of fans also selected my option that was literally a joke implying human brains are not capable of more than one complex task over a 13-week period by opting for the option the team should just focus on winning, as if they somehow aren’t already.

Finally of note, 16 percent of fans would like to see the Huskers play in NFL stadiums.

Meanwhile, Nebrasketball has officially started the season and around 53 percent of those surveyed lied to claim they will be following the men’s team this year. 21 percent answered honestly by admitting to not know that the Huskers field a men’s basketball team.

Speaking of basketball and scheduling unique venues, 34 percent of fans wish that they had a basketball team with a high-enough profile to play a game on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier. 23 percent opted for a game in Hawaii as their next preferred option for an Armed Forces Classic venue, while 15 percent want to see the team play at Remstein Air Base in Germany, and 12 percent picked Anchorage.

