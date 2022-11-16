Wednesday Flakes Looks Off Into The End Of The College Football Regular Season

It’s chilly out and there is snow in the air. Leaves are pretty much all on the ground at this point. It kind of ushers in the back half of the football season.

College football season is almost over. In fact, for some it is over this week.

The Division II, III, and NAIA regular seasons are already over. You can check out their post seasons playoff brackets here, here, and here. The Wayne State Wildcats made the Division II bracket. For most every other team, your season is already over.

This is the last week for Ivy League football. They start later than most and end before everyone else. They only play ten games a year and they decided years ago to not participate in the FCS playoffs. So, enjoy what you can this weekend. The big game, Harvard vs. Yale, is this Saturday on ESPNU. The rest play on ESPN+.

HBCU’s will also be playing some end of season football for most of these teams this weekend. Like the Ivy, they also do not participate in the FCS Playoffs. However, a handful do play an extra game through Thanksgiving weekend. If you’re lucky, you can see a few of those games on ESPN3 and ESPN+.

This is the last week for regular season FCS football. After this weekend we have the FCS playoffs that will last through December. Where North Dakota State will most likely be champion once again...I kid, I kid...I do recommend watching the Brawl in the Wild between Montana and Montana State this weekend. Big Sky football is some of the best in the nation if you haven’t seen any of it. As a Big Sky school grad myself, I recommend it.

So, please enjoy this cold college football weekend. I’ll be happily freezing my butt off in Memorial Stadium. Hoping for the Huskers to pull off another win this season against a Wisconsin team that actually has a quarterback.

Mankilling Mastodons

Nebraska's back quarterback Saturday could be a relative unknown

As Nebraska continues to shuffle quarterbacks, walk-on Jarrett Synek could emerge as top backup against Wisconsin.

Will Cal Hire Scott Frost As OC? – OutKick

Former Nebraska coach Scott Frost might be in the mix to be Cal's next offensive coordinator. Will the Golden Bears hire him?

Creighton Overpowers Nebraska in Ranked Women's Basketball Battle - All Huskers

The margin of victory was the Bluejays’ largest in the rivalry in nearly 30 years

Huskers Finish Fifth in Wisconsin - University of Nebraska

Kenosha, Wis. - The Nebraska bowling team finished fifth at the 2022 Motiv Ladyjack Classic with a record of 9-5 and total pinfall of 13,231. The Huskers are now

Former Nebraska DL signed by Cleveland Browns

The former Nebraska DE is headed to Ohio.

Other News From The Sporting World

Jon Scheyer’s first loss as Duke coach was necessary for the Blue Devils - The Athletic

Defending national champion Kansas had more game experience and proved it in the game's final moments.

Winners, losers of College Football Playoff ranking: Vols, LSU, Pac-12

The third College Football Playoff rankings reveal as many as five teams in the mix for No. 4. One of those teams, USC, is the Pac-12's last hope.

How did a UVA field trip end in gunfire? Witness reveals new details. - The Washington Post A witness reveals new details about the shooting Sunday that left three University of Virginia football players dead.

Buck Showalter wins 2022 NL Manager of Year Award

NEW YORK -- Among Buck Showalter's many accolades as a Major League manager, he can now add this: No one has won more Manager of the Year Awards.

Michigan State stuns No. 4 Kentucky in 2 OT thriller, powered by a pair of timely Malik Hall dunks

Hall forced not one, but two overtimes with wide open dunks to keep the Spartans alive for the upset.

Aaron Rodgers Jabs NFL Regarding Artificial Turf, Player Safety - Sports Illustrated

The quarterback explained why the league should get involved with field conditions.

Huskers in the NFL: Week 10 | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

Sunday provided a crazy slate of NFL games and some of the best finishes of the year.

The Paris 2024 Olympic mascots are ... hats : NPR

Organizers call it a tip of the chapeau to the spirit of the French revolution. Critics see something different.

Seven NBA Observations on the Golden State Warriors’ Window and More - The Ringer

It’s early for trade talk … but not too early. We examine the slow starts in Golden State and Chicago and what their options might be if their struggles continue.

Toledo and Bowling Green gave football fans peak MACtion on Tuesday night - SBNation.com

Bowling Green tops Toledo in the Battle of Interstate 75, as the teams score five touchdowns in the fourth quarter

Yellow Journalism

Frontline Work When Everyone Is Angry

It probably won’t surprise you to learn that incivility on the front lines of business is on the rise. After all, as the pandemic wore on, we saw in real time how frontline workers went from being seen as “essential” to being seen as, essentially, punching bags.

We Salute You, Guy Wearing Shorts All Winter - Outside Online

He just...doesn't get cold

CVC, Group Black partner on bid for Vox Media

The move comes as CVC eyes broader consolidation across sector.

Podcast Schmodcast

Auditory Enlightenment