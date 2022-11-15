Nebraska Reacts Survey: Season tickets for 2023 and aircraft carrier games

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

This week we want to know what your preliminary plans are for the 2023 Nebraska football season. Are you a season ticket holder planning to renew or let your plan lapse next fall? Do you not have season tickets but normally attend at least one game and are intending to sit out in 2023? We want to know.

Speaking of season plans, Nebraska has already played two overseas games as of the 2022 season. Do you want to see more unique scheduling opportunities like that, or even just neutral site matchups during the non-conference season?

It is also officially college basketball season as well and there are plenty of unique scheduling quirks with college hoops. Are you even planning to watch this season? Would events like playing on an aircraft carrier result in more interest from you? (Speaking personally, I can attest that it is a once in a lifetime experience to be on hand for)

