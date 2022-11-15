 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jon & Todd’s Monday Night Therapy: Michigan Misery, Two Games Left, And A New Coach Awaits

By Jon Johnston
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Nebraska at Michigan Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Todd and I did our Monday Night show and woooooooeeeeee! It was fun.

We had a lot of engagement. We had a lot of questions and comments from our viewers. And we didn’t get any complaints about the audio. Those are three wins.

Todd and I discussed:

  • The sex lives of eels
  • The Michigan game
  • A Wisconsin Preview
  • Nebraska Volleyball Lost to Ohio State and Dropped to #6
  • The Nebraska baseball schedule
  • Perhaps we can all get together in Minneapolis in March for baseball fun!
  • The murkiness that is the Big Ten West
  • Then a lot of discussion about Nebraska’s next head coach
  • Matt Rhule, anyone?

