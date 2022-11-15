Corn Flakes: Nebraska’s Top 25 Basketball Match Up

Tonight there is a top 25 basketball match up in Nebraska. #22 Nebraska women’s basketball is set to play #20/#21 Creighton women’s basketball team. The two teams face off at Sokol Arena at 6pm.

It is sure to be a good match up, and if you are a FloSports subscriber, you’ll be able to watch the live stream, otherwise it looks like you can only listen.

Huskers, Jays Set for Top 25 Battle in Omaha - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska women's basketball team hits the road for the first time in 2022-23, renewing its long-standing series with Creighton on Tuesday in Omaha. Tip-off between

Nebraska

Nebraska volleyball drops in poll with two weeks left in regular season

A third loss this season dropped the Nebraska volleyball team to No. 6 in the new AVCA poll released on Monday.

Morales Announces Seven Swim and Dive Signees - University of Nebraska

Nebraska Head Coach Pablo Morales announced the signing of five swimmers and a pair of experienced divers to boost NU's swimming and diving program in 2023-24 on

Five Huskers Place at Grand View Open - University of Nebraska

Grimes, Iowa – The Nebraska wrestling team had two individuals take second place in their respective weight classes at the Grand View Open on Saturday. Overall,

Does Matt Rhule Fit the Bill for Nebraska Football? - All Huskers

Husker Dan breaks down Rhule’s accomplishments as a head coach

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Dominant Bellevue receiver finally gets Husker offer

Nebraska football recruiting efforts finally zeroed in on one of the most dominant high school players in the state with an official offer.

'Fans deserve a better program': What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Michigan on Saturday.

