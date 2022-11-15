Week 11 Cobs: Two Pick-Sixes, Two Bad Play Calls and a Brutal Face Mask

HOLD ON! We have a great selection of weekly cob nominations coming your way.
November 13, 2022
Virginia
They started off the game by throwing a pick 6.
PITT PICK SIX ON THE FIRST PLAY OF THE GAME pic.twitter.com/lmVgxQ1xpI— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 12, 2022
And then they followed that up by throwing another pick 6. The Cavaliers gave up a total of 28 points in the 1st quarter!
THE SECOND PITT PICK SIX ON THE SECOND PLAY OF THE GAME!! pic.twitter.com/aCyBodwt2s— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 12, 2022
Kentucky
The ‘Dores snapped their 26-game conference losing streak in Lexington. Why were the Wildcats ranked?
Dores take the lead!#AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/j96a9JzOM0— Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) November 12, 2022
North Carolina State
The Wolfpack blow a 20-7 lead at home against...Boston College??!! They were 20-point underdogs!
BOSTON COLLEGE TAKES THE LEAD @BCFootball | #ACCFootball— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) November 13, 2022
@accnetwork pic.twitter.com/Ch5FShIQiG
Memphis Quarterback Seth Henigan
Why are you lateraling the ball to the lineman in this situation?
The Memphis QB laterals the ball to the offensive lineman for a loss of 13 yards. pic.twitter.com/SvrSeoku4O— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 11, 2022
Oklahoma State Quarterback Gunnar Gundy
Freshman mistake by the quarterback.
One of the funniest INTs of the season: Gunnar Gundy was a few yards past the LOS and threw one up and got picked off pic.twitter.com/EAJYWpcWFC— @ (@FTBeard7) November 12, 2022
Alabama Defensive Lineman Dallas Turner
Very dirty and nasty facemask on the Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart
Thankfully Jaxson Dart was okay after this nasty facemask grab— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 12, 2022
pic.twitter.com/0Cvoq2QqyU
Oregon Coach Dan Lanning
Sometimes I don’t know what goes through a coach’s mind when they think of these plays.
November 13, 2022
This mindboggling decision cost his team the game. He wouldn’t even let Bo Nix back in the game for this crucial play.
November 13, 2022
We have a wacky selection of cob nominations for Week 11 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.
Poll
Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 11?
-
27%
Virginia
-
10%
Kentucky
-
0%
North Carolina State
-
0%
Seth Henigan
-
10%
Gunnar Gundy
-
37%
Dallas Turner
-
13%
Dan Lanning
BONUS
Balls of steel
You gotta see this. pic.twitter.com/QVd8R0q9C3— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 12, 2022
Coach Mike Leach with another classic line
"What's yer reaction?" pic.twitter.com/SdXwrW53nc— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 13, 2022
SQUIRREL!
November 12, 2022
Incredible throw.
HOW DID HOLTON AHLERS DO THIS pic.twitter.com/F9bTAXb6CY— The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) November 12, 2022
Why was he flagged for this touchdown celebration?
November 13, 2022
Fake punt appreciation.
November 12, 2022
Fake extra point try capped off with a back flip.
A 2-point conversion... and a FLIP pic.twitter.com/20o8g4KCZW— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022
What a crazy finish.
D3 powerhouse Mount Union survives on this absolutely insane play. pic.twitter.com/SExsvHAG0q— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 12, 2022
Capping it off with this gem.
November 12, 2022
