Week 11 Cobs: Two Pick-Sixes, Two Bad Play Calls and a Brutal Face Mask

Virginia

They started off the game by throwing a pick 6.

PITT PICK SIX ON THE FIRST PLAY OF THE GAME pic.twitter.com/lmVgxQ1xpI — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 12, 2022

And then they followed that up by throwing another pick 6. The Cavaliers gave up a total of 28 points in the 1st quarter!

THE SECOND PITT PICK SIX ON THE SECOND PLAY OF THE GAME!! pic.twitter.com/aCyBodwt2s — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 12, 2022

Kentucky

The ‘Dores snapped their 26-game conference losing streak in Lexington. Why were the Wildcats ranked?

North Carolina State

The Wolfpack blow a 20-7 lead at home against...Boston College??!! They were 20-point underdogs!

Memphis Quarterback Seth Henigan

Why are you lateraling the ball to the lineman in this situation?

The Memphis QB laterals the ball to the offensive lineman for a loss of 13 yards. pic.twitter.com/SvrSeoku4O — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 11, 2022

Oklahoma State Quarterback Gunnar Gundy

Freshman mistake by the quarterback.

One of the funniest INTs of the season: Gunnar Gundy was a few yards past the LOS and threw one up and got picked off pic.twitter.com/EAJYWpcWFC — @ (@FTBeard7) November 12, 2022

Alabama Defensive Lineman Dallas Turner

Very dirty and nasty facemask on the Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart

Thankfully Jaxson Dart was okay after this nasty facemask grab



pic.twitter.com/0Cvoq2QqyU — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 12, 2022

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning

Sometimes I don’t know what goes through a coach’s mind when they think of these plays.

This mindboggling decision cost his team the game. He wouldn’t even let Bo Nix back in the game for this crucial play.

We have a wacky selection of cob nominations for Week 11 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 11?

Kentucky

North Carolina State

Seth Henigan

Gunnar Gundy

Dallas Turner

Dan Lanning vote view results 27% Virginia (10 votes)

10% Kentucky (4 votes)

0% North Carolina State (0 votes)

0% Seth Henigan (0 votes)

10% Gunnar Gundy (4 votes)

37% Dallas Turner (14 votes)

13% Dan Lanning (5 votes) 37 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

Balls of steel

You gotta see this. pic.twitter.com/QVd8R0q9C3 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 12, 2022

Coach Mike Leach with another classic line

SQUIRREL!

Incredible throw.

HOW DID HOLTON AHLERS DO THIS pic.twitter.com/F9bTAXb6CY — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) November 12, 2022

Why was he flagged for this touchdown celebration?

Fake punt appreciation.

Fake extra point try capped off with a back flip.

A 2-point conversion... and a FLIP pic.twitter.com/20o8g4KCZW — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022

What a crazy finish.

D3 powerhouse Mount Union survives on this absolutely insane play. pic.twitter.com/SExsvHAG0q — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 12, 2022

Capping it off with this gem.