Week 11 Cobs: Two Pick-Sixes, Two Bad Play Calls and a Brutal Face Mask

Lots of crazy cob nominations on tap for this week

By Nathaniel Perlow
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

HOLD ON! We have a great selection of weekly cob nominations coming your way.

Virginia

They started off the game by throwing a pick 6.

And then they followed that up by throwing another pick 6. The Cavaliers gave up a total of 28 points in the 1st quarter!

Kentucky

The ‘Dores snapped their 26-game conference losing streak in Lexington. Why were the Wildcats ranked?

North Carolina State

The Wolfpack blow a 20-7 lead at home against...Boston College??!! They were 20-point underdogs!

Memphis Quarterback Seth Henigan

Why are you lateraling the ball to the lineman in this situation?

Oklahoma State Quarterback Gunnar Gundy

Freshman mistake by the quarterback.

Alabama Defensive Lineman Dallas Turner

Very dirty and nasty facemask on the Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning

Sometimes I don’t know what goes through a coach’s mind when they think of these plays.

This mindboggling decision cost his team the game. He wouldn’t even let Bo Nix back in the game for this crucial play.

We have a wacky selection of cob nominations for Week 11 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll

Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 11?

BONUS

Balls of steel

Coach Mike Leach with another classic line

SQUIRREL!

Incredible throw.

Why was he flagged for this touchdown celebration?

Fake punt appreciation.

Fake extra point try capped off with a back flip.

What a crazy finish.

Capping it off with this gem.

