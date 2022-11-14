Nebraska Baseball Releases 2023 Schedule

The 2023 Nebraska Baseball schedule was released Monday afternoon by head coach Will Bolt. Coming off a year in which the team underperformed compared to expectations, the Huskers are not giving themselves any breaks. “We have a challenging schedule that will give our student-athletes the opportunity to compete against some of the top teams in college baseball,” says Bolt.

Nebraska bucks the usual trend of traveling to Texas and Arizona by starting off the year traveling to WCC champion San Diego for a 4 game series on Feb. 17-20th. The boys are then off to South Alabama for a 3 game series on Feb. 24-27th to warm up for the marquee early season matchups.

The Huskers head to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for the Cambria College Classic March 3-5th. The opening game is with 2 time CWS champion Vanderbilt, followed by a game against Hawaii, before closing out the classic with defending national champion Ole Miss.

Bolt’s boys then open the home schedule with a mid week series vs familiar early season foe, Northern Colorado, on March 7-8. This starts a string of games where Nebraska doesn’t leave the state until April 1st. It includes weekend series vs Illinois State (March 10-12) and Nicholls (March 16-19), along with games hosting Omaha and at Creighton.

Nebraska opens Big Ten play by welcoming Illinois to Lincoln March 24-26th. Illinois finished 2022 tied for 2nd in the Big Ten regular season but lost their top hitter and pitcher to the MLB draft.

After hosting North Dakota State on March 28th, the Huskers hit the road for a 6 game stretch. They start by traveling down to Texas to take on a double header (and hopefully get some revenge on a series that really left a sour taste in their mouth), with game 1 vs Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and the nightcap against Abilene Christian on April 1st.

A stop at Kansas State on April 4th sets up the alway big series against the defending Big Ten Champion, Michigan Wolverines. This team will look vastly different both on the field and in the dugout, with numerous players turning pro, and Coach Erik Bakich leaving for Clemson (and bringing with him known cheater, Willie Weiss).

A return to Haymarket Park sees a home stretch with games against Omaha (April 11), Northwestern (April 14-16th), and Creighton (April 18). The Huskers then travel to Iowa on April 21-23rd, and Omaha on April 25th, before rounding out the month hosting South Dakota State (April 26th), and Minnesota, who finished in last place in the 2022 Big Ten standings, on April 28-30th.

Nebraska starts a big month of May off by finishing up the NDSU series on the 3rd, before traveling to Maryland on May 5-7th. The Huskers then wrap up the Creighton series at Charles Schwab Field on May 9, before welcoming in an improved Penn State team for the final series in Lincoln on May 12-14th.

Then comes the big matchup with Purdue to end the year with a Thursday-Saturday series on May 18-20th. If you followed Husker baseball at the end of its mostly forgettable year in 2022, you’ll remember they won 4 of the last 6 games, to put them in position to actually make it to Omaha for the Big Ten tournament. But Purdue left its tarp on the field for the entirety of the Saturday afternoon despite receiving no significant raindrops. Maryland had wrapped up the regular season championship and was fine resting its pitchers, so Purdue was able to back into Omaha where they were, justly, the first team eliminated. #NeverForget

Speaking of the Big Ten Baseball Tournament, it will again be held at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska on May 24-28th.

So what matchup are you looking forward to? Playing against a new team, or looking for a revenge tour after last year? Let us know! 96 days til baseball season!