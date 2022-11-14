Huskers in the NFL Week 10

Week 10 of the NFL season is in the books and we had plenty of Huskers making an impact in their games. We got to see Lavonte David play in Germany, Luke Gifford made his presence felt on special teams, while Maliek Collins returned from injury. Here is a look at how each former Husker did in their Week 10 games.

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Early in the morning in Germany, Lavonte David accumulated 6 tackles in the Buccaneers win over the Seahawks. David was a big part of the Buccaneers defense that held former Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker to just 17 games after breaking out the last couple of weeks.

Lamar Jackson, Chicago Bears

Jackson mainly played on special teams for the Bears in their loss to the Lions. However Jackson did get in for four defensive snaps with his only play of note was being called for defensive holding.

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans

Continuing to play in a limited amount of snaps, Burkhead got only one rush for 2 yards while catching both of his targets for 28 yards.

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

In his first game back from injury, Collins reminded Texans fans of what they missed in his absence. Collins had four tackles, a quarterback hurry and teamed up to get a sack. And that was just what the stat sheet said. Collins was a disruptive force throughout the game.

Josh Kalu, Tennessee Titans

Terrance Mitchell int for the Titans win #Titans pic.twitter.com/k64UySkWRU — Stoolie’s Sports Page (@StoolSportsPage) November 13, 2022

After a few rough games, Kalu had arguably his best performance of the season in the Titans win over the Broncos. Kalu had three passes defended. One was a near interception while his third ended up sealing the game as Kalu tipping the ball up that went right to Terrence Mitchel for the interception.

JoJo Domann, Indianapolis Colts

Only playing on special teams, Domann was able to tackle former Husker Ameer Abdullah on a kickoff return in the fourth quarter of the Colts win over the Raiders.

Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders

Derek Carr decided not to take this angle route to Ameer Abdullah on 3rd and 6 pic.twitter.com/MrC75Jhwwc — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) November 13, 2022

For only playing 29 total snaps (14 on offense), Abdullah continues to be very active for the Raiders. Abdullah caught all four targets for 33 yards, and was even wide open on another route. He returned 3 kickoffs for an average of 28.7 yards per return, and added two tackles on special teams.

Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas may have lost but Gifford played a big role on special teams for the Cowboys. Gifford has a season high three tackles, forced a fumble and then recovered a fumble by his teammate on a kickoff return.

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys

It was a bit of a quiet day for Maher who didn’t attempt a field goal but made all four of his PATs in the Cowboys loss to the Packers.

Samori Toure, Green Bay Packers

After making catches in the past couple of games, Toure didn’t get a single target in the Packers win on Sunday. Toure did get 12 offensive snaps.

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

Playing only on special teams, Jaimes saw just four total snaps on the Chargers three field goals and one PAT.

BYE Week

Stanley Morgan and Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals

Injured Reserve

Randy Gregory, Denver Broncos

Matt Farniok, Dallas Cowboys

Nick Gates, New York Giants

Cethan Carter, Miami Dolphins

Practice Squad

Ben Stille, Miami Dolphins

Carlos Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers

Devine Ozigbo, Denver Broncos