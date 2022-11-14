Monday Flakes: Nebraska Landscaping Challenges, Beard Chains, and More Football Craziness

I like plants and growing fun plants, but they don’t always love me back. Living in a harsh climate and having poor soil on the ranch makes for a difficult landscaping challenge. Ranchhand 2 decided he really liked yellow apples, so we selected and planted a tree that produces yellow apples.

He is now in his third year in college and the tree has decided to finally produce.

I guess that is a reason for him to come visit the ranch every September or so.

I have tried many MANY different plants to see what could survive the wind, heat, drought, soil, ranch puppies, and cattle (an itchy cow can snap off an expensive tree right at the graft). But, I have never heard of or tried the Taylor Juniper (see story below).

I guess I have a new plant to test next spring...

Attack of the Clones: Thirty Years Later, A Taylor-Made Mystery Lives On - Flatwater Free Press

Corn Flakes

Athletic scholarships: How they fall short of Title IX’s requirements

While most football and basketball players receive full-ride scholarships, many athletes’ aid falls short of covering their college costs.

In the above article, Nebraska stands out as having the highest percent of athletic scholarship money given to female athletes compared to the percent of female athletes.

Three Huskers to be Inducted into Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame - University of Nebraska

Former Nebraska baseball standouts Jeff Christy, Alex Gordon and Jeff Leise are part of the seven-member 2022 class set to be inducted into the Nebraska Baseball

Beat-Up Huskers Limp Away from Loss at No. 3 Michigan | KLIN - News/Talk 1400

“Next man up” isn’t just coach speak for the 2022 Nebraska football team-it has become a necessity. The Husker...

Deion Sanders shuts down Nebraska coaching rumors

Deion Sanders has continued to stay focused on what’s in front of him instead of dashing towards a new destination.

Mickey Joseph appreciates Husker effort, but how to close the gap? ‘We have to recruit better’

ANN ARBOR, Mich.– Whatever you think of the state of Husker football right now, Mickey Joseph said something most everyone...

Wrestling: Robb and Labriola Shine as Huskers Split Duals - Corn Nation

No. 17 Nebraska beat Army but fell to No. 8 NC State on Saturday at the Journeyman’s Wranglemania in Pennsylvania

Nebraska football: Can it possibly get worse? Yes, it can.

The end of the season can’t arrive soon enough in Lincoln.

Husker Rifle Sets Record Scores on Day Two Against Nanooks - University of Nebraska

Fairbanks, Alaska- The No. 6 Nebraska Rifle team set record aggregate and air rifle scores against the No. 4 Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks on Sunday, but fell by a score

Sports!!

South Dakota State football wins first MVFC title

The Jackrabbits finish the regular season 10-0 against the FCS to earn their first outright Missouri Valley championship

Of course I was going to mention the Jackrabbits!

The Buffalo Bills pull off the craziest two minutes in NFL history ... again | Buffalo Bills | The Guardian

Josh Allen and his team had a 27-10 lead in the third quarter on Sunday. The quarterback must shoulder much of the blame for the chaos that followed

Vanderbilt wins first SEC game since 2019 by stunning No. 24 Kentucky

Vanderbilt scored the game-winning touchdown with 32 seconds left to post a 24-21 win over No. 24 Kentucky on Saturday and snap a 26-game SEC losing streak.

College football Week 11 highlights - Top plays, games and takeaways

TCU won, and the dream of a spot in the playoff remains within reach. Oregon lost, and no matter how many times fate seemed to intervene on Washington’s behalf, that loss is all that ultimately matters.

TCU may be the only non-SEC or Big Ten team in the playoff - Sports Illustrated

Conference realignment means that the four teams in the CFP may be limited to two conferences, unless the Horned Frogs can keep winning and earn a spot.

Leonard Fournette’s pass to Tom Brady might just be the worst play of the season - SBNation.com

Leonard Fournette’s pass to Tom Brady was a comedy of errors

Reading Makes You Smarter

(Not Guaranteed)

Knights Templar operated the world's first bank during the Crusades

The Knights Templar were not just skilled fighters, but also clever bankers who played a key role in the development of European finances.

Why Is Octopus Blood Blue? | HowStuffWorks

Octopuses have blue blood, not red blood like most other mammals. Find out why scientists think octopus blood is blue at HowStuffWorks.

Super skills on show for Guinness World Records Day | Reuters

Feats ranging from the most hula hoops spun simultaneously whilst on stilts to solving the most rotating puzzle cubes while skateboarding are being celebrated in this year’s Guinness World Records Day.

The Weekly Dump

A coup for poo: why the world’s first faecal transplant approval matters | Health | The Guardian

Australia’s green light for the procedure opens up potential to treat bacterial infections, as well as other diseases

Then There’s This

Claim of new world record for longest beard chain in Wyoming | AP News

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports.

TSA: Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at airport - ABC News

Security officers at a South Florida airport have reported finding a handgun hidden inside a raw chicken packed in a traveler’s luggage

Iranian who made Paris airport home for 18 years dies - BBC News

Mehran Karimi Nasseri, who inspired a Hollywood film, died in Charles de Gaulle airport on Saturday.