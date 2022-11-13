Kickoff time announced for Nebraska versus Wisconsin

The kickoff time has officially been announced for the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ week 12 home matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers on Nov. 19. The game will kickoff at 11:00 a.m. Central Time and will air on ESPN.

Nebraska is currently coming off of a tough road loss to the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines in Week 11 that moves the Huskers to 3-7 overall and 2-5 in Big Ten play. The Huskers will look to snap a four-game losing streak when the team takes the field in Lincoln for the final time this season in what may also be the last time interim head coach Mickey Joseph leads the team.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, is under the leadership of its own interim head coach Jim Leonhard. The Badgers are 3-2 under Leonhard, all in Big Ten play. Overall, UW is 5-5 on the season and 3-4 in league play. Wisconsin snapped a two-game win streak yesterday in a 24-10 loss at Iowa.

Nebraska will look to snap an eight-game losing streak to Wisconsin when the teams met. Since joining the Big Ten, the Huskers have played the Badgers every season except in 2013 due to scheduling as opposite division members and again in 2020 due to COVID-19. The teams played twice in 2012 with UW defeating UNL in the rematch in Indianapolis for the 2012 Big Ten title game.

Overall, Nebraska trails Wisconsin 4-11 in the all-time series. As conference foes, the Huskers are 9-1 against the Badgers. Nebraska has lost by an average of 19.3 points in those nine losses, the largest margin of 39 points coming in the conference title game in 2012 in a 70-31 defeat.

Former Nebraska head coach Mike Riley was arguably the most competitive coach against Wisconsin, losing by an average margin of 9.7 points, including a 17-23 overtime loss at Wisconsin in 2016. However, Bo Pelini is the only coach to secure a win over Wisconsin in a 30-27 home matchup in 2012. His three losses were by an average margin of 35 points, though.