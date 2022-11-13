At This Point Nebraska Is Asking Mickey Joseph to Perform Miracles

It happens almost every season. The starting quarterback gets hurt and a football team has no choice but to rely on the backup quarterback.

It also happens that the backup quarterback gets injured and that same team then has to rely on the third string quarterback. This doesn’t happen as often, but it does happen.

Now what doesn’t ever seem to happen is that after losing your top two quarterbacks that the next one to join the injured list is the Offensive Coordinator.

Oh. By the way. The third string quarterback, who is known as a runner, has been hurt for two weeks and obviously couldn’t run or make plays.

Never mind that the team was going up against the third ranked team in the country.

It seems that Nebraska really never had a chance.

At this point are we asking Mickey Joseph to perform a miracle? Yesterday in Nebraska’s 31 point loss to Michigan, the Huskers were for all practical purposes were trying to score points down three quarterbacks (yes, including Logan Smothers) and having it’s offensive coordinator getting carted off the field at halftime.

Yea, it would have been a miracle.

Final take: Nebraska's scoring issues continue at Michigan - On3

Since quarterback Casey Thompson was injured in the second quarter vs. Illinois on Oct. 29, the Huskers have scored just one touchdown and two field goals in 10 quarters. They have gone 20 straight drives now without a touchdown.

Sipple: Michigan shows Nebraska why it better improve in trenches

Nebraska football fans braced themselves and hoped for the best.

They witnessed largely what they expected.

Michigan, using its sixth different combination of offensive line starters this season, played bully ball for much of Saturday’s 34-3 win before 110,000-plus at Michigan Stadium. The undefeated Wolverines encountered little stress. Their fans endured no real stress. The press box workers went about their business with smiles and casual conversation during most of the game.

Nebraska Football: What we learned from the Michigan loss

No. 3 Michigan handed Nebraska its fourth straight loss and officially eliminated the Huskers from bowl contention this season in a 34-3 defeat on Saturday.

Here are five of our biggest takeaways from the loss…

PFF: Nebraska offense grades vs. Michigan - On3

Here are the final snap counts and grades for Nebraska’s offense against Michigan, courtesy of PFF.

The Husker offense had just 146 total yards vs. the Wolverines in their 34-3 defeat.

Growth continues for Hausmann in career-best game

Husker freshman Ernest Hausmann said that Saturday’s loss to Michigan was the kind of game linebackers should look forward to — a downhill running team who is going to challenge your physicality on every play.

For Hausmann, a true freshman taking his first lap through Big Ten play, it has been a season full of tests.

Smothers also 'banged up,' but steps to front of line as Husker QB injuries mount

As flurries conducted a pleasant November sky dance – light snow that doesn’t stick is a fine accompanying visual to the Big House visiting experience – three Husker quarterbacks took their warmup tosses an hour before the game.

There was Chubba Purdy, walk-ons Matt Masker and Jarret Synek. Just as you would have mapped it in August, surely.

Everything Mickey Joseph said after Nebraska's loss to Michigan

Two games left. How many quarterbacks does Nebraska have left to finish those games?

Quarterback health, Michigan's brute force and the Husker need to recruit at a higher clip were key topics in Mickey Joseph's postgame after Nebraska lost 34-3 to the No. 3-ranked Wolverines.

Gameballs for Michigan vs. Nebraska - Maize n Brew

The Michigan Wolverines slowly and deliberately crushed the Nebraska Cornhuskers by a final score of 34-3. In doing so, they covered the spread against the largest known Nebraska underdog.

Offensively, the Wolverines were exacting on the ground and slowly wore down the Nebraska front. Defensively, Michigan made life difficult for Nebraska backup quarterback Chubba Purdy, who left the game early due to an injury. Nebraska’s offense only managed 146 yards.

Asked Mickey Joseph how Nebraska narrows gap on Michigan. Started with one word: “Recruiting.” — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) November 13, 2022

Pilot on the flight from Detroit to Lincoln tells the passengers he grew up a Nebraska fan. The team didn't do so well Saturday, he says, but it will bounce back eventually. Heads nodding in some rows. — Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) November 13, 2022

#Huskers interim coach Mickey Joseph says Chubba Purdy suffered a high ankle sprain.



Joseph says Mark Whipple was OK after the second-quarter sideline collision and he coached the second half from the coaches’ box. — Zack Carpenter (@Zack_Carp) November 13, 2022