Wrestling: Robb and Labriola Shine as Huskers Split Duals

The No. 17-ranked Nebraska wrestling team traveled this weekend to Bethlehem, Pa. to take part in the Journeyman’s Wranglemania. Nebraska started with a dual against Army before taking on No. 8 NC State.

After falling to North Dakota State to open the season, Nebraska got its first dual win as it took out the Army Knights 25-9 Saturday at noon. Then in the early evening, the Huskers fell to NC State 23-10, dropping Nebraska’s dual record to 1-2 on the year.

Along the way, Nebraska saw some standout performances but also still has some big questions to answer.

Weight-by-Weight Breakdown

Rankings according to FloWrestling

125 pounds

Against Army, it was Husker senior Liam Cronin that took the mat against No. 21 Ethan Berginc, a true freshman. Ranked No. 24 in the country, Liam Cronin wrestled to a 3-3 tie in the first period before falling behind 6-3 in the second. In the third, Cronin started on bottom and rolled for a reversal to cut the deficit to 6-5 but was unable to score again. Cronin dropped the match to Berginc via 7-5 decision.

Against NC State, it was true freshman Jacob Van Dee who got the nod for Nebraska against No. 23 Jarrett Trombley. The Husker freshman wasted no time as he got a quick takedown and two near-fall points to go up 4-0. Trombley then scored an escape to end the first period, scored another point on an illegal hold by Van Dee in the second period, and got another escape in the second. This all cut Van Dee’s lead to 4-3.

In the final period, Van Dee started on bottom and went up 5-3 with an escape. With Trombley sprinting for points in the final 30 seconds, Van Dee held him off and even scored a takedown of his own in the final seconds to earn the 7-3 upset win in his first collegiate match.

Vs. Army: Cronin loss by 7-5 decision — Army 3, Nebraska 0

Vs. NC State: Van Dee by 7-3 decision — Nebraska 3, NC State 0

133 pounds

It was senior Boo Dryden that took the mat for the Huskers against both Army and NC State, and he split his matches.

After a low-scoring 2-0 decision win over Army’s Richard Treanor to start Saturday, Dryden then took on NC State’s No. 15 Kai Orine.

Against Orine, Dryden started strong as he scored an early takedown. However, it was Orine who scored the next four points. Dryden did get a third-period reversal to tie things at 4-all, sending the match into overtime.

In sudden victory, it was Orine who came out on top as he scored a takedown in the extra period, downing Dryden 6-4.

Vs. Army: Dryden by 2-0 decision — Nebraska 3, Army 3

Vs. NC State: Dryden loss by 6-4 decision — Nebraska 3, NC State 3

141 pounds

For the Huskers, it was again redshirt freshman Brock Hardy that took the mat here.

After dropping his season-opener against NDSU, Hardy got his first win of the year against Army when he beat Julian Sanchez in a dominant 17-4 major decison.

Then against No. 8 Ryan Jack of NC State, Hardy took an early 2-0 lead but fell in a back-and-forth match 9-7.

Vs. Army: Hardy by 17-4 major decision — Nebraska 7, Army 3

Vs. NC State: Hardy loss by 9-7 decision — NC State 6, Nebraska 3

149 pounds

Taking over for Ridge Lovett who is redshirting this season, senior Dayne Morton got his first win in a Husker singlet with a 5-1 decision over Army’s Matthew Williams.

Then against NC State, Morton took on freshman Jackson Arrington, a three-time Pennsylvania state champion. Arrington proved to be too much for Morton, downing him 11-5 via decision.

Vs. Army: Morton by 5-1 decision — Nebraska 10, Army 3

Vs. NC State: Morton loss by 11-5 decision — NC State 9, Nebraska 3

157 pounds

After starting his season with a win over No. 6 Jared Franek of NDSU, Nebraska’s No. 3 Peyton Robb had an impressive Saturday.

Robb began his day with a 12-0 major decison win over Army’s Nathan Lukez where he amassed 4:26 in riding time.

Then against NC State’s No. 7 Ed Scott, Robb again looked dominant as he racked up 3:31 in riding time during an 8-2 decision victory, giving him his second win of the year against a Top-10 opponent.

Vs. Army: Robb by 12-0 major decision — Nebraska 14, Army 3

Vs. NC State: Robb by 8-2 decision — NC State 9, Nebraska 6

165 pounds

Nebraska went with two wrestlers at this weight, as Jagger Condomitti took the mat against Army and Adam Thebeau wrestled against NC State.

After dropping his season-opener via pinfall, Condomitti again fell short against Army’s Dalton Harkins, falling via 8-6 decision.

Against NC State, Thebeau took the mat against Donald Cates and fell in a 7-2 decision.

With Bubba Wilson currently sidelined, it appears the competition between Condomitti and Thebeau continues.

Vs. Army: Condomitti loss by 8-6 decision — Nebraska 14, Army 6

Vs. NC State: Thebeau loss by 7-2 decision — NC State 12, Nebraska 6

174 pounds

Another one of Nebraska’s hammers, No. 3 Mikey Labriola looked great on Saturday.

Against Army’s No. 19 Ben Pasiuk, Labriola was never really in any danger on the way to the 12-6 decision win.

Then against NC State, Labriola took on Brock Delsignore. Labriola scored first on the way to a controlling 13-5 win via major decision.

Vs. Army: Labriola by 12-6 decision — Nebraska 17, Army 6

Vs. NC State: Labriola by 13-5 major decision — NC State 12, Nebraska 10

184 pounds

At another weight that Nebraska hasn’t yet figured out, the Huskers sent out two different guys Saturday.

Against Army’s Sahm Abullrazzaq, it was redshirt freshman Lenny Pinto’s first time on the mat for the Huskers, and he came up just short in a 7-6 decision loss.

Then against NC State, it was Nathan Haas that took the mat against No. 3 Trent Hidlay. The veteran and former NCAA finalist, Hidlay poured it on young Haas, downing him 24-9 via tech fall.

Vs. Army: Pinto loss by 7-6 decision — Nebraska 17, Army 9

Vs. NC State: Haas loss by 24-9 tech fall — NC State 17, Nebraska 10

197 pounds

After starting his season last weekend with a ranked win, No. 17 Silas Allred split a pair of matches Saturday.

First, Allred took down Army’s Kyle Schwartz 16-5 via major decision as he secured five takedowns in the final period.

Against the Wolfpack, Allred faced No. 20 Isaac Trumble. The former Millard South wrestler, Trumble has been known as an elite top wrestler and it showed against Allred as he racked up 3:11 in riding time. Allred ended up losing the match 9-2 via decision.

Vs. Army: Allred by 16-5 major decision — Nebraska 21, Army 9

Vs. NC State: Allred loss by 9-2 decision — NC State 20, Nebraska 10

285 pounds

Senior Cale Davidson took the mat for both duals despite true freshman Harley Andrews traveling with the team.

Against Army, Davidson was impressive, especially defensively as he pitched an 8-0 major decision shutout.

Then in his match against NC State, Davidson took the initial lead over Tyrie Houghton before falling in the end via 5-4 decision.

Vs. Army: Davidson by 8-0 decision — Nebraska 25, Army 9

Vs. NC State: Davidson loss by 5-4 decision — NC State 23, Nebraska 10