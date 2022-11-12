Instant Reaction: Michigan Pummels Nebraska In A Most Boring Affair

Nebraska’s offense was completely inept in the most boring game of football I have watched in many, many moons. Normally when you watch bad football, it’s full of dumb plays, and tons of turnovers, huge amounts of mistakes.

No so with this one. This one was basically Michigan running the ball for 5 yards a carry, while Nebraska’s offense couldn’t pick up first downs. I imagine that every game before 1965 was like this - you know, back when the world wasn’t even yet.

There are two games left in Nebraska’s 2022 season; Wisconsin and Iowa. They might be winnable. They might not.

This season has been as depressing as it could be.

One thing I want you all to know as Nebraska fans is that you are not along in feeling depressed or anxious about Nebraska football. It’s important to know you’re not alone in having those feelings. I speak to you as a heart attack and brain injury survivor.

There will be better days ahead. I believe this. In the meantime, we all need to stick together and be kind to one another.

