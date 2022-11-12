Nebraska vs Michigan: The Game Thread Of OH SH*T HERE WE GO

Date/Time: November 12, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 ET

Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan Capacity: 107,601

Surface: FieldTurf

All-Time Series Record: : Michigan leads, 6-4-1

Series in Ann Arbor: Michigan leads, 4-2

As Big Ten Foes: Michigan leads, 3-2

Last Meeting: Oct. 9, 2021 in Lincoln, NE, Michigan 32, Nebraska 29

Win Streak: Michigan, Two games

TV: The game will be televised on ABC with play-by-play by Mark jones, analyst Robert Griffin III, and sideline reporter Quint Kessenich. It can be streamed on the ESPN App with a login from your service provider or steaming subscription.

Radio: Huskers sports radio network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at huskers.com. The crew will be: play-by-play Greg Sharpe, analyst Damon Benning, and sidelines Jessica Coody.

Pre- and post-game shows will be hosted by Matt Coatney, Jay Foreman, Bill Doleman, and Ben McLaughlin.

Spanish broadcast will be by Enrique “Kike” Morales and Oscar “El Tico” Monterroso.

Stations are Omaha (KBBX, 97.7 FM); Grand Island (KLIQ, 94.5 FM)

More streaming options: The official Huskers app is available on iTunes and Google Play.

Weather: At kickoff, the temperature is forecast for around 40 degrees with cloudy skies and winds at 15 mph out of the northwest. By the end of the game, temps are expected to only drop by a degree or so.

Odds: According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nebraska is a 29.5-point underdog with the Over/Under set at 49.5.