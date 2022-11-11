Nebraska WBB vs Houston Christian Recap

The Huskers pushed off tipoff time in order to let fans attend the volleyball game first and then migrate over to PBA for more fireworks.

clockin' in for the night shift pic.twitter.com/hJc84C5OFt — Nebraska WBB (@HuskersWBB) November 12, 2022

Nebraska is coming off a dominant win vs Omaha and is looking to continue winning ways. Houston Christian has the height and experience to challenge Nebraska, can they match the scoring firepower of the home team?

The starting lineup for Nebraska is the same as Game 1 - Issie Bourne, Jaz Shelley, Alexis Markowski, Allison Weidner, and Trinity Brady.

First Quarter

The Huskies drew first blood and took a 2-0 lead 30 seconds into the game. Markowski only needed 15 seconds to answer. Trinity Brady is shot-happy early, but not connecting yet. Weidner gave Nebraska it’s first lead at 4-2 two minutes into the game. A Shelley ‘and-one’ extended the lead to 7-2 three minutes into the game. The Huskers are aggressive on defense, especially on the perimeter.

Kendall Moriarty and Maddie Krull are the first bench players in the game. The Husker defense went on lockdown mode and prevented field goals for over four minutes. The Husker offense also went dormant. The Husky height is bothering Nebraska a bit. Anni Stewart checks into the game. The Huskers are shooting 33% from the field and Huskies are shooting 13%. If you like defense, this is your game.

Kendall Moriarty hit another basket to score her fourth and fifth points (14-7 Neb). With under a minute to play in the first quarer, both teams are struggling to find their groove on offense. Kendall Coley and Callin Hake enter the game for Nebraska. Markowski got off a late shot clock banker that missed but drew a foul. She missed the free throw and Weidner’s buzzer beater was no good

Nebraska 15 Houston Christian 7

Second Quarter

Weidner and Krull are on the floor at the same time and I am more convinced than ever that they are long lost twins. Amy Williams is playing four guards in an effort to find some offense. Brady sinks a three to open scoring 90 seconds into the quarter (18-7 Neb). Coley hits from the wing and Weidner sinks an elbow shot to extend the lead to 22-7 with 7:15 left in the half. Another Brady three extended the lead to 25-7.

A six point run by HCU was broken by a Shelly three (28-13 Neb). The Huskers outscored Houston Christian to end the half at 35-18.

Third Quarter

As in the first half, HCU scored first (35-20 Neb). The Huskers answered by scoring the next six points (41-20 Neb)...make that nine points (44-20 Neb)...or 12 points (47-20 Neb)...oh wait 14 points (49-20). HCU finally broke the run with a three (49-23 Neb) as we approach the midpoint of the third quarter.

The Huskers went on another run, but this one only lasted five points before Houston Christian registered a basket (54-25 Neb) with three minutes left in the third quarter. The Huskies outscored the Huskers (slightly) to end the third quarter.

Nebraska 57 HCU 30

Fourth Quarter

The lead reached 30 with seven minutes to go (64-34 Neb). That was the general margin through most of the quarter.

Final. Nebraska 79 HCU 48