Nebraska WBB vs Houston Christian Preview and Game Thread

#22/#22 Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) vs. Houston Christian Huskies (1-0)

Friday, November 11, 2022, 8 p.m. (CT)

Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska

Live Video: B1G+ (Student U)

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (7:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (105.3 FM), Omaha (105.9 FM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Special Event: Military Appreciation Night

Houston Christian comes to Lincoln after an 87-33 win over the University of the Southwest on Monday in Houston. The Huskies jumped to a 25-5 lead that included 5-of-7 three-point shooting. N’Denasija Collins led HCU with 21 points, while Enya Maguire added 17 points off the bench. Six different Huskies hit at least one three in the game, including Maguire (3-5) and Julija Vujakovic (3-7), as HCU knocked down 10-of-24 threes on the night. HCU also hit 23-of-28 free throws.

#22/#22 Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 21.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - So. - C/F - 13.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 5.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 10.0 apg

2 - Trinity Brady - 5-11 - So. - G - 3.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg

3 - Allison Weidner - 5-10 - So. - G - 19.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg

Off the Bench

42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - So. - G - 18.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Fr. - F - 10.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 5.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Fr. - G - 3.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg

14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 3.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

24 - Nailah Dillard - 5-10 - Gr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

44 - Maggie Mendelson - 6-5 - Fr. - F/C - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Seventh Season at Nebraska (97-84); 16th Season Overall (290-193)

Houston Christian Huskies (1-0, 0-0 Southland)

14 - N’Denasija Collins - 6-0 - Sr. - F - 21.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

25 - Abbey Sutherland - 6-4 - Sr. - C - 7.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg

33 - Marilyn Nzoiwu - 6-3 - Gr. - C - 6.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

5 - Kennedy Wilson - 5-6 - Sr. - G - 5.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg

15 - Julija Vujakovic - 5-11 - Gr. - G - 9.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg

Off the Bench

0 - Enya Maguire - 5-4 - Jr. - G - 17.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

22 - Quincy Erickson - 6-0 - Jr. - G - 7.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

11 - Jo Oly - 6-0 - Fr. - F - 7.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg

12 - Amy Cotton - 6-0 - So. - F - 5.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg

24 - Cat Hursch - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 2.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg

40 - Elizabeth Matadi - 6-5 - So. - C - 1.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

Head Coach: Donna Finnie (Heriot Watt, 1998)10th Season at HCU (102-152); 10th Season Overall (102-152)

Rewinding Nebraska’s Win Over Omaha

Nebraska’s 64-point margin of victory (100-36) over Omaha was the largest in a season opener and the fifth-largest in any game in school history.

The Huskers reached the century mark for the 30th time in school history and the fourth time in the last 34 games. Last season, Nebraska opened with 108 points against Maine, before scoring 102 in Game 2 vs. Prairie View A&M. NU added a season-high 113 points in a win over North Carolina Central in Game 5 in 2021-22.

Nebraska’s 36 points allowed to Omaha were the second-fewest in a season opener in history, trailing only the 33 points scored by Alabama A&M on Nov. 14, 2019.

NU’s 33 points in the third quarter tied for the most in a third quarter in school history. It was the sixth 30-point third quarter in Nebraska’s last 34 games.

Nebraska’s 14 made threes tied for the fourth-most in school history and were the second most in an opener, trailing only the overall school record of 17 made threes against Vermont at the Devaney Center on Nov. 13, 2010. NU’s 34 attempts tied for the second most in Husker history.

All 10 active Huskers hit at least one three-pointer in the game - the first time in school history that every Nebraska player available hit a three.