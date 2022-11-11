There is No Place Like Nebraska- Volleyball wins in Three Sets

Nebraska 3 vs Iowa 0- 25-16, 25-17, 25-7

Nebraska won decisively over Iowa in three sets in front of the 300th consecutive sell out crowd for Nebraska volleyball. The streak started 21 years ago in the Coliseum which sat about 4,000 fans. The current home of volleyball is the Bob Devaney Center which seats about 8,000 fans.

Nebraska’s outside hitters felt the fans and played like it as they blocked and hit very well. Ally Batenhorst was a strong blocker with five blocks and added eight kills to her well rounded match. More than her stats, Batenhorst looked confident on the court as she varied her shots to produce kills.

Madi Kubik was another effective hitter with a variety of shots which produced 12 kills for her tonight. Whitney Lauenstein was powerful and impactful. She had 11 kills and hit .500. She really hits the ball with speed and power. I am honestly not sure I would stay in there and try to dig if one of her balls was coming at me. They come fast and hard. I suspect there are bruises on arms in Iowa tonight.

Lexi Rodriguez was great in passing and defense. She led the team was 17 digs, some of them on an open net. On an open net, the hitter can go anywhere with the ball. Open net digs are about skill and athleticism.

Nebraska looked good tonight. The Huskers travel to #6 Ohio State for a Sunday match. They play at 3:30 pm on Sunday in Columbus.