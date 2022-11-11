Nebraska Volleyball Meets Iowa at Home for the 300th Consecutive Sellout

#4 Nebraska (21-2, B1G 13-1) vs Iowa (7-18, B1G 1-13)

When: Friday, November 11 2022, 6:00 pm (CT)

Where: Devaney Center

Video: BTN+

Radio: Husker Radio Network

#4 Nebraska (20-2, B1G 12-1)

#1 Nicklin Hames 5’10’’ SR Setter

#2 Kenzie Knuckles 5’8’’ SR DS/L

#4 Anni Evans 5’9’’ JR Setter

#5 Bekka Allick 6’4’’ FR MB

#7 Maisie Boesiger 5’6’’ FR DS/L

#8 Lexi Rodriguez 5’5’’ SO DS/L

#9 Kennedi Orr 6’0’’ SO Setter

#10 Madi Kubik 6’3’’ SR OH

#13 Whitney Lauenstein 6’2’’ SO OH

#14 Ally Batenhorst 6’5’’ SO OH

#22 Lindsay Krause 6’4’’ SO OH

#23 Kaitlyn Hord 6’4’’ SR MB

#33 Hayden Kubik 6’2’’ FR OH

#44 Maggie Mendelson 6’5’’ FR MB

Iowa (7-18, B1G 1-13)

Tonight is a celebration of you, the Nebraska fan, supporting this amazing Nebraska volleyball program. 300 consecutive sellout matches for Nebraska volleyball is one indication of the value fans in Nebraska place on volleyball and this program.

Another indication is the noise level in Devaney. I took my daughter to the Ohio State match in September and she still tells me that is the loudest place she has ever been. My eardrums were vibrating after that match.

Nebraska fans are volleyball smart. Not only do Husker volleyball fans yell loud, they do it at the right time! Announcers often comment on a players “volleyball IQ”. The announcer is trying to describe a player that understands the game at a high level. This phrase very clearly applies to Nebraska fans.

Of course not all the fans fit inside the Devaney Center. Many fans listen or watch around the state and country. As Nebraska volleyball travels, away venues sell out too. This season Maryland and Illinois venues sold out when the Huskers came to town, and at Northwestern half of the crowd was in red.

Nebraska volleyball welcomes all fans on the wagon. There is a lot to cheer about. GO BIG RED!