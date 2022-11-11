Five Heart Podcast 302 LIVE: It’s Tough to be Positive - But We’ll Try

Greg and I got together for another episode of the Five Heart Podcast.

Things are tough right now. Nebraska lost in an especially disappointing fashion to Minnesota, and now face their nastiest opponent of the season in Michigan. It doesn’t look like it will be a pretty game.

We had a fair amount of viewers and they were very active with their questions and comments, so a good part of the show was spent discussing the current status of the Nebraska coach search, where the problems lie with the football team, and then we did predictions. Yes, predictions. There were a lot of ugly predictions.

I talked briefly about the new Pipeline-Jerky.com NIL, although I will be doing a review of their product later. They have interesting plans! Basically, the concept is, you get jerky, and a proceeds will go to support offensive lineman at Nebraska. Much more on this later.

