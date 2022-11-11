Friday Flakes: Mickey Joseph Wants Whipple to Commit to the Run on Saturday Against Michigan

Yesterday at Mickey Joseph’s press conference he dropped this little gem.

Mickey Joseph: "The No. 1 thing we've got to do, we've got to be able to hand that ball off. Hand that ball off. Slow it down. That's what we've got to do." — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) November 10, 2022

It’s a gem because every single husker fan had one thought after seeing that quote.

“Is Whipple going to listen to him?”

We will find out on Saturday.

The struggle is real pic.twitter.com/8xHaWIiEOW — Queen of the Chiefs Kingdom (@sweetdyoung) November 10, 2022

Sports! Sports! Jorts! Forts! Sports! Sports!

Mark Cuban got the middle seat on his first flight as a billionaire

Entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban wanted to celebrate the $5.7 billion sale of his company, Broadcast.com, to Yahoo. His trip to Las Vegas quickly took a turn.

Brooklyn Nets hire Jacque Vaughn as new head coach

The Brooklyn Nets officially named Jacque Vaughn head coach Wednesday.

Vaughn's promotion comes with a deal through the 2023-24 season, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Nebraska Football: Joseph gives final update on Thompson, QBs

Here are some quick notes from what Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph said following the Huskers‘ practice Thursday morning…

The 3-2-1: Nebraska's offense has struggled to find identity - On3

Nebraska’s offense has struggled to find consistency and identity over the last six games since Mark Whipple took over total control of things.

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, ask two questions, and make one prediction.

Mickey Joseph updates QB situation, embracing opportunity and staying true to the run game

The Huskers will be without quarterback Casey Thompson for the second straight game, Mickey Joseph confirmed after Thursday's practice.

Short-handed as they may be, Nebraska's interim coach believes his squad is eager for the opportunity to take on No. 3 Michigan, even as the NU enters as more than four-touchdown underdogs.

Sherman: Nebraska’s new coach must reshape Huskers to match Big Ten heavyweights - The Athletic

When Mark Whipple wants to dodge a question or simply to avoid going deep on a prickly topic like Nebraska’s current quarterback problem, the wily vet is prone to reach into his reservoir of stories from more than 40 years in coaching.

NFL midseason betting roundtable: Our picks for biggest surprise, disappointment and what's next

We're at the midway point of the NFL season, give or take a few games.

It has been a wild one. The lack of many true Super Bowl contenders has made every week pretty unpredictable.

That has made it a challenge to bet the NFL, but our Yahoo Sportsbook team got together to hash out the biggest betting storylines in the NFL's first half, and what to expect going forward:

Charles Oakley: 'Mike does not want to be your friend, Isiah'

Ex-Pistons guard Isiah Thomas made note of his disapproval of "The Last Dance," a documentary focused on the Bulls and Michael Jordan.

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

What are the 'Four Last Things'? An interview with Fr. Tim Finigan

Fr. Tim Finigan is writing a book about Death, Judgment, Heaven, and Hell. It would be an ambitious project for any writer, but it poses special challenges for the English priest, who has suffered a series of blows to his health in recent years.

10 U.S. cities that are growing the fastest

The American Growth Project by the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise, a business policy think tank, found most of the cities are away from the East Coast.

