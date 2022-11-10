Huskers Put Their Thumb On The Mavs In A 75-61 Win

Believe it or not but Nebraska is 2-0 for the first time since Tim Mile’s last season in 2018-19. They accomplished this by beating UNO 75-61 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This game was a must for the Huskers as they will need all the wins they can get before they head into conference play.

The Huskers made 50% from the field while the Mavs struggled at times with just 41%. Nebraska did struggle a the free-throw line, just shooting 58% while UNO held a healthy 80%.

Nebraska started the night out strong. Going 8-0 before UNO made their first shot. Even though the Huskers never let go of the lead they did allow the Mavs to come within five points mid first half. A 11 minute scoring drought stunted Nebraska’s progress in which UNO took full advantage.

The Mavs play tough defense all night and pressed the Huskers from the get go but in the end it was Nebraska’s talent advantage and shooting that sealed the win for the Big Red.

The Huskers were lead by C.J. Wilcher who had 21 points, 2 assists, and 2 blocked shots. The veteran was a major contributor to this win going 8-12 from the floor and 4-7 from three point range.

Emmanuel Bandoumel also had a big night with 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists. A big night on the boards and a dominate performance in the paint for the senior guard.

Tied with Emmauel with 18 points was Sam Greisel. He also ended the night with 7 rebounds, and 6 assists. Also of note is Blaise Keita who had 9 points and a whopping 12 rebounds. Nine of those rebounds coming from the defensive side of the ball. Blaise’s performance being on of the major reasons why the Huskers dominated tonight.

The Huskers play St. John’s in Queens, NY next Thursday November 17th at 5:30pm CST.