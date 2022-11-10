Week 11: Odds for Every Big Ten Football Team Including Nebraska

It’s hard to get interested, isn’t it, when you know your team is heading into certain destruction this weekend.
A couple of interesting Big Ten games... Purdue at #21 Illinois and Wisconsin at Iowa. I don’t expect these to be things of beauty, but they might be interesting. Otherwise, you have what appears to be a gob of ass-kicking.
What will be funny is if Minnesota loses to Northwestern and continues the Curse of Scott Frost.
Otherwise... why is Texas favored over TCU?
Big Ten Games This Weekend
- Indiana at #2 Ohio State - 11:00 AM - Fox - Ohio State by 40 - O/U is 58.5
- Purdue at #21 Illinois - 11:00 AM - ESPN2 - Illinois favored by 6.5 - O/U is 45
- Rutgers at Michigan State - 11:00 AM - BTN - No Line
- Nebraska at #3 Michigan - 2:30 PM - ABC - Michigan by 30.5 - O/U is 48
- Maryland at #14 Penn State - 2:30 PM - FOX - PSU by 10 - O/U is 57
- Wisconsin at Iowa - 2:30 PM - FS1 - Badgers by 1.5 - O/U is 35
- Northwestern at Minnesota - 2:30 PM - BTN - Gophers by 17.5 - O/U is 40.5
Other Games of Interest:
#7 LSU at Arkansas - 11:00 AM - ESPN - LSU favored by 3.5 - O/U is 62
#9 Alabama at #11 Ole Miss - 2:30 PM - 2:30 PM - CBS - ‘Bama by 11.5 - O/U is 65
#19 Kansas State at Baylor - 6:00 PM - FS1 - Baylor by 2.5 - O/U is 52
#4 TCU at #18 Texas - 6:30 PM - ABC - Texas by 7 - O/U is 65
Texas A&M at Auburn - 6:30 PM - SEC Network - Auburn by 1.5 - O/U is 48.5
