Week 11: Odds for Every Big Ten Football Team Including Nebraska

It’s hard to get interested, isn’t it, when you know your team is heading into certain destruction this weekend.

A couple of interesting Big Ten games... Purdue at #21 Illinois and Wisconsin at Iowa. I don’t expect these to be things of beauty, but they might be interesting. Otherwise, you have what appears to be a gob of ass-kicking.

What will be funny is if Minnesota loses to Northwestern and continues the Curse of Scott Frost.

Otherwise... why is Texas favored over TCU?

Big Ten Games This Weekend

Indiana at #2 Ohio State - 11:00 AM - Fox - Ohio State by 40 - O/U is 58.5

Purdue at #21 Illinois - 11:00 AM - ESPN2 - Illinois favored by 6.5 - O/U is 45

Rutgers at Michigan State - 11:00 AM - BTN - No Line

Nebraska at #3 Michigan - 2:30 PM - ABC - Michigan by 30.5 - O/U is 48

Maryland at #14 Penn State - 2:30 PM - FOX - PSU by 10 - O/U is 57

Wisconsin at Iowa - 2:30 PM - FS1 - Badgers by 1.5 - O/U is 35

Northwestern at Minnesota - 2:30 PM - BTN - Gophers by 17.5 - O/U is 40.5

Other Games of Interest:

#7 LSU at Arkansas - 11:00 AM - ESPN - LSU favored by 3.5 - O/U is 62

#9 Alabama at #11 Ole Miss - 2:30 PM - 2:30 PM - CBS - ‘Bama by 11.5 - O/U is 65

#19 Kansas State at Baylor - 6:00 PM - FS1 - Baylor by 2.5 - O/U is 52

#4 TCU at #18 Texas - 6:30 PM - ABC - Texas by 7 - O/U is 65

Texas A&M at Auburn - 6:30 PM - SEC Network - Auburn by 1.5 - O/U is 48.5

GET A SHIRT!

Get a Shirt! Get a Hoodie!