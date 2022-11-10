 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 11: Odds for Every Big Ten Football Team Including Nebraska

By Jon Johnston
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 30 Ohio State at Michigan Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s hard to get interested, isn’t it, when you know your team is heading into certain destruction this weekend.

A couple of interesting Big Ten games... Purdue at #21 Illinois and Wisconsin at Iowa. I don’t expect these to be things of beauty, but they might be interesting. Otherwise, you have what appears to be a gob of ass-kicking.

What will be funny is if Minnesota loses to Northwestern and continues the Curse of Scott Frost.

Otherwise... why is Texas favored over TCU?

Big Ten Games This Weekend

  • Indiana at #2 Ohio State - 11:00 AM - Fox - Ohio State by 40 - O/U is 58.5
  • Purdue at #21 Illinois - 11:00 AM - ESPN2 - Illinois favored by 6.5 - O/U is 45
  • Rutgers at Michigan State - 11:00 AM - BTN - No Line
  • Nebraska at #3 Michigan - 2:30 PM - ABC - Michigan by 30.5 - O/U is 48
  • Maryland at #14 Penn State - 2:30 PM - FOX - PSU by 10 - O/U is 57
  • Wisconsin at Iowa - 2:30 PM - FS1 - Badgers by 1.5 - O/U is 35
  • Northwestern at Minnesota - 2:30 PM - BTN - Gophers by 17.5 - O/U is 40.5

Other Games of Interest:

#7 LSU at Arkansas - 11:00 AM - ESPN - LSU favored by 3.5 - O/U is 62

#9 Alabama at #11 Ole Miss - 2:30 PM - 2:30 PM - CBS - ‘Bama by 11.5 - O/U is 65

#19 Kansas State at Baylor - 6:00 PM - FS1 - Baylor by 2.5 - O/U is 52

#4 TCU at #18 Texas - 6:30 PM - ABC - Texas by 7 - O/U is 65

Texas A&M at Auburn - 6:30 PM - SEC Network - Auburn by 1.5 - O/U is 48.5

