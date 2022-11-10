Huskers React Results: Are there better coaching options? Tunnel procedures?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Just three games remain on the schedule for the 2022 regular season in college football. The Nebraska Cornhuskers may be practically eliminated from bowl eligibility, if not technically yet, but there is still plenty of football left to watch regardless.

With that in mind, there was still more quarterback controversy this past weekend that may or may not spill over into Saturday’s matchup at No. 3 Michigan. In Casey Thompson’s absence due to injury, 68 percent of Husker fans believe that Logan Smothers should have gotten the start against Minnesota instead of Chubby Purdy. Just 17 percent of fans think that Purdry was the right choice for starter at QB. 15 percent believe neither was the answer and Nebraska native Heinrich Haarberg should have gotten the start.

Speaking of the quarterback and who to start, the blame many Husker fans were placing their derision on fell to offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Despite some media personalities making wildly embarrassing remarks this week on Twitter making folks wonder how shockingly lazy beat writers at their jobs, Whipple has been a successful coordinator of late.

Many fans are critical of his play calling during games, though. With that in mind we wanted to know whether fans thought interim head coach Mickey Joseph made the right decision in keeping him when he fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander in mid-September. A super majority of fans, a whopping 74 percent, believe that Joseph made the right decision. Still, 25 percent (one in four) of fans think that Joseph should have been fired, too.

Speaking of Joseph, we have been asking about him a lot in Reacts lately. However, this week we wanted a different take on everyone’s thoughts on a potential hire of Joseph. Almost two months into his interim tenure and just three games remaining on the season, there is not a lot left to determine on whether fans believe he should get the job or not.

With that in mind we posed the hypothetical of what fans think would be the reason Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts would have for hiring him. No option received a majority, but the plurality of fans totaling 45 percent believe that if Joseph is hired then it is because Alberts had no better hire available. Just six-points behind, 39 percent of fans believe that he will have earned the job if hired. Finally, just 16 percent believe he will get the job because of overwhelming donor pressure.

Last, but not least, is a question about Big Ten policies and procedures. Given UNL is heading to Michigan Stadium with three of the past seven home games resulting in some level of confrontation between teams, the most high profile of which being essentially a brawl between Michigan State and Michigan players, this brings up our final question for this week.

To that regard, a super majority of Nebraska fans believe that the Big Ten should step in and ensure that the league schools have a uniform protocol for stadiums like the Big House that have one tunnel to ensure future incidents are prevented.

