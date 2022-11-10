Nebrasketball: University of Nebraska Omaha Mavericks Preview

University of Nebraska Omaha Preview

Date: Thursday, November 10th

Time: 7:00pm CST

Location: Lincoln NE

TV: B1G+

2021-22 Record: 5-25 (4-14 Summit Conference)

2022-23 Record: 0-1

Head Coach: Chris Crutchfield (1st season)

Preview:

The University of Nebraska at Omaha. The University of Omaha to you folks who are on Medicare. You know, the other university up in the largest city in the state. Yes, the University of Nebraska at Lincoln will be taking on their “lil brother” from Douglas County in non conference play tonight in Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska is 4-0 all time against the mighty Mavericks. The last win was on November 24th, 2014 where Nebraska won 80-67 in Lincoln.

The Mavs are lead by first year head coach Chris Crutchfield. Chris is a former Mav himself who played not only basketball but also football. He comes back home from a stint as an assistant coach under Dana Altman at Oregon. The hope is that Chris will turn the Mavs into a competitor in the fairly tough Summit League Conference.

Not a whole lot has been expected from UNO so far this season. The Mavs went 5-25 last season which lead to the dismissal of head coach Derrin Hansen. They were picked nineth in the Summit League preseason basketball poll. They return six players from last years squad.

Their first game of the season for UNO was on Monday against the 2021-22 National Champion Kansas Jayhawks. The Mavericks fought valiantly at the beginning. They really did come out fighting. They even lead for a short period at the beginning of the game but ended up heading back north with a 64-89 loss.

The biggest returnee to this squad is forward Frankie Fidler who hails from Bellevue. The sophomore is a preseason All-Summit League pick coming into this season. He had 11 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist in the loss to Kansas on Monday. He is truly a local boy doing well and making his metropolitan statistical area proud.

At guard is Jaeden Marshall. He put up 13 points and 4 rebounds all while shooting 44.4% from the floor in Lawrence. Jaden is a sophomore who is playing his first year with UNO. He previously played at Bossier Parish Community college where he was named one of the top-50 Júnior college players in the country. A very nice grab coach Crutchfield in his first season.

Also of note is center Dylan Broughman is next to Dylan with 5 points and two rebounds against Kansas. Not a huge outing but this was against some of the best talent in the nation against the Jayhawks. He averaged 4.7 points and 3.1 rebounds last season and should assert himself well in the paint at 6’9”.

Nebraska should not have a problem pairing up against UNO. The size, speed, and talent should make the a win for the boys of old UNL. However, if the Huskers struggle with shooting, it could give UNO enough to make this a game.