How to watch Michigan vs. Nebraska in Week 11

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6, 2-4) return to the road and visit Michigan Stadium this Saturday to face the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (9-0, 6-0). It marks the first visit to Ann Arbor by the Huskers since 2018 and the fourth as Big Ten foes. The 2018 56-10 loss to Michigan stands as the largest margin of victory by either team in the series.

Overall Michigan has a narrow lead in the series, leading 6-4-1. A two-game win streak by the Wolverines broke the tie that had stood since the Huskers’ last win over Michigan that came in 2013. A two-game win streak by Nebraska had evened it up and included a 23-9 victory in 2012 that marks the largest margin of victory for UNL in the series. The two programs were set to clash annually over a six-year period beginning this season, but that looks to likely be out the window with the probably end of divisions starting in 2024.

Michigan comes into Saturday’s game with a perfect 9-0 record, including a 6-0 mark in Big Ten. Michigan is ranked No. 3 in both this week’s Associated Press Poll and coaches polls. Meanwhile, the Wolverines are ranked No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings as well.

The defending Big Ten champs (the program’s first in 17 years, and first outright in 18) rely on a powerful rushing game, averaging 250.0 rushing yards per game to rank first in the league and fourth in the nation. Michigan also boasts one of the nation’s top defensive units, ranking in the top five nationally in scoring defense, total defense, rushing defense, and pass efficiency defense. The Wolverines have won 13 straight home games heading into Saturday’s matchup.

A loss at Michigan essentially ensures Nebraska will remain bowless for yet another season.

An Ann Arbor Afternoon



Date/Time: November 12, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 ET

Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan Capacity: 107,601

Surface: FieldTurf

All-Time Series Record: : Michigan leads, 6-4-1

Series in Ann Arbor: Michigan leads, 4-2

As Big Ten Foes: Michigan leads, 3-2

Last Meeting: Oct. 9, 2021 in Lincoln, NE, Michigan 32, Nebraska 29

Win Streak: Michigan, Two games

TV: The game will be televised on ABC with play-by-play by Mark jones, analyst Robert Griffin III, and sideline reporter Quint Kessenich. It can be streamed on the ESPN App with a login from your service provider or steaming subscription.

Radio: Huskers sports radio network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at huskers.com. The crew will be: play-by-play Greg Sharpe, analyst Damon Benning, and sidelines Jessica Coody.

Pre- and post-game shows will be hosted by Matt Coatney, Jay Foreman, Bill Doleman, and Ben McLaughlin.

Spanish broadcast will be by Enrique “Kike” Morales and Oscar “El Tico” Monterroso.

Stations are Omaha (KBBX, 97.7 FM); Grand Island (KLIQ, 94.5 FM)

More streaming options: The official Huskers app is available on iTunes and Google Play.

Weather: At kickoff, the temperature is forecast for around 40 degrees with cloudy skies and winds at 15 mph out of the northwest. By the end of the game, temps are expected to only drop by a degree or so.

Odds: According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nebraska is a 29.5-point underdog with the Over/Under set at 49.5.

Trivia

The three largest crowds for Nebraska football games have occurred in Nebraska’s three trips to Michigan Stadium since joining the Big Ten in 2011. Nebraska’s contests with the Wolverines in Ann Arbor have all been witnessed by more than 111,000 fans, marking three of seven all-time crowds of more than 100,000 to watch a Husker game.

Nebraska and Michigan are two of only eight schools to post 900 or more all-time victories. Michigan is first nationally with 985 victories, while Nebraska checks in at eighth with 911 victories in school history.

The schools played three times before 1917, but matched up only three additional times prior to 2011. Nebraska won at Michigan in 1962, and the schools split a pair of bowl games in 1985 and 2005. At least one of the teams has been ranked in seven of the past eight meetings, with an unranked Nebraska team defeating a nationally-ranked Wolverine squad in both 2005 and 2012.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.