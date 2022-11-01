BOOM! LOUISIANA RB ARNOLD BARNES IS N!!!!!!!

EPIC NEWS FROM THE LAND OF JAZZ MUSIC & PO BOY SANDWICHES!!!!!!!

BREAKING: Nebraska has landed a commitment from New Orleans (La.) Booker T. Washington RB Arnold Barnes, he tells @Rivals.



“I want to go to the Big Ten and dominate.”



Barnes is the second pledge from Louisiana for the Huskers in 2023.



MORE on his decision for @NebraskaRivals: pic.twitter.com/Kh8Tc1JxLc — Nick Harris (@RivalsNick) November 1, 2022

Nebraska landed the commitment of New Orleans running back Arnold Barnes Tuesday afternoon. Barnes plays his high school ball at Booker T. Washington High School. I've seen him listed at 5'10 190 on Rivals & 5'9 224 on 247. Based on the picture of him from his official visit, he looks bulky & closer to the latter than the former.

Guys, this isn't normal. This kid is absolutely killing some of the most talented teams in the entire country. John Ehret regularly sends kids to LSU, Alabama & other SEC schools. This kid dropped THREE HUNDRED SIXTY FIVE YARDS AND SIX TOUCHDOWNS ON THEM. As a junior, he had 1,577 yards and 16 TDs in his first 8 games! This is downright Madden numbers he is putting up. He has some of the best production & film in the country, against extremely tough Louisiana competition, to boot. He also ran an 11.27 100 meter on the track this sprint, which with his stocky frame is an absolutely outstanding time.

His physique & running style are eerily identical to former Boise State/Tampa Bay Buc Doug Martin. "Muscle Hamster" took college football by storm, before breaking out as a rookie with Tampa Bay. I can see Arnold doing the same, provided we get our pathetic offensive line patched up.

The only reason I can think of why his recruitment was so slow is because Booker T. Washington isn't a particularly highly recruited school. Booker T. Washington is located in one of the most violent parts of downtown New Orleans & had such a low graduation rate it was ordered shut down for a few years. Rest assured, this kid is no stranger to adversity & would bring the valiant determination & perseverance that this team badly needs.

He originally committed to Tulane before ditching for redder pastures. We were his first Power 5 offer, and those little weasels to the East tried to backdoor their way into his recruitment, but the Good Guys always win.

With his commitment, the Huskers now have the 33rd ranked class in the nation in the country, while Rivals and On3 have us ranked 33rd and 29th respectively. In addition, On3 has us ranked as the 5th best recruiting class for 2023 in the conference that Scott Frost was supposed to make adjust to him.

Welcome to Nebraska, Arnold! Go Big Red!