Jon & Todd’s Monday Night Therapy: Illinois, Minnesota And Mickey Joseph

It’s time for another Monday Night Therapy Session with Jon & Todd.
- Nebraska comes off a tough loss to Illinois. Casey Thompson was injured and will be day-to-day. What will Nebraska look like without him?
- Nebraska vs Minnesota Preview. Can Nebraska get a win?
- Nebraska Volleyball Dropped to #4 after being swept by Wisconsin.
- Nebraska men’s basketball lost to Colorado in an exhibition. Does anybody care?
- Nebraska plays soccer Thursday on BTN at 1 PM in the Big Ten Tourney. They beat #25 Ohio State 4-0, now they play #6 Michigan State in the semifinal.
Between Todd, myself, and our viewers/commenters, this is the list of names we came up with that people are interested as Nebraska’s head coach:
- Dave Aranda
- BIll O’Brien
- Matt Campbell
- Kris Klieman
- Lane Kiffin
- Lance Leipold
- Deion
- Guy at Coastal Carolina
- Matt Rhule
- Kyle Whittingham
- Dino Babers
(I didn’t include BERT because... honestly, I don’t think BERT would come to Nebraska, same with PJ Fleck.)
