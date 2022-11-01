Jon & Todd’s Monday Night Therapy: Illinois, Minnesota And Mickey Joseph

It’s time for another Monday Night Therapy Session with Jon & Todd.

Nebraska comes off a tough loss to Illinois. Casey Thompson was injured and will be day-to-day. What will Nebraska look like without him?

Nebraska vs Minnesota Preview. Can Nebraska get a win?

Nebraska Volleyball Dropped to #4 after being swept by Wisconsin.

Nebraska men’s basketball lost to Colorado in an exhibition. Does anybody care?

Nebraska plays soccer Thursday on BTN at 1 PM in the Big Ten Tourney. They beat #25 Ohio State 4-0, now they play #6 Michigan State in the semifinal.

Between Todd, myself, and our viewers/commenters, this is the list of names we came up with that people are interested as Nebraska’s head coach:

Dave Aranda

BIll O’Brien

Matt Campbell

Kris Klieman

Lane Kiffin

Lance Leipold

Deion

Guy at Coastal Carolina

Matt Rhule

Kyle Whittingham

Dino Babers

(I didn’t include BERT because... honestly, I don’t think BERT would come to Nebraska, same with PJ Fleck.)

