 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jon & Todd’s Monday Night Therapy: Illinois, Minnesota And Mickey Joseph

By thehooch36
/ new
NCAA Football: Illinois at Nebraska Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

It’s time for another Monday Night Therapy Session with Jon & Todd.

  • Nebraska comes off a tough loss to Illinois. Casey Thompson was injured and will be day-to-day. What will Nebraska look like without him?
  • Nebraska vs Minnesota Preview. Can Nebraska get a win?
  • Nebraska Volleyball Dropped to #4 after being swept by Wisconsin.
  • Nebraska men’s basketball lost to Colorado in an exhibition. Does anybody care?
  • Nebraska plays soccer Thursday on BTN at 1 PM in the Big Ten Tourney. They beat #25 Ohio State 4-0, now they play #6 Michigan State in the semifinal.

Between Todd, myself, and our viewers/commenters, this is the list of names we came up with that people are interested as Nebraska’s head coach:

  • Dave Aranda
  • BIll O’Brien
  • Matt Campbell
  • Kris Klieman
  • Lane Kiffin
  • Lance Leipold
  • Deion
  • Guy at Coastal Carolina
  • Matt Rhule
  • Kyle Whittingham
  • Dino Babers

(I didn’t include BERT because... honestly, I don’t think BERT would come to Nebraska, same with PJ Fleck.)

DO THIS

Support us! Get a Cobby t-shirt!

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...