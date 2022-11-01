Corn Flakes: Halloween on Monday Is Terrible

Halloween on a Monday is really hell.

We had our Halloween parties yesterday and by the end of the school day I felt like I had worked an entire week, but alas there’s four more days to this week.

Then I went home and as most parents of younger children do, we went trick or treating. My kids went to bed over an hour late, now homework done, no spelling lists looked at, and jacked up on all the candy they had before I cut them off.

Today will be a day of tired and crabby students as the sugar high and the later nights are going to catch up with them.

Halloween on a Monday makes for a really long week.

Here are your flakes:

Nebraska

Huskers In Hunt at Hurricane Invite - University of Nebraska

Four Nebraska women's golfers are in position to challenge for top-25 individual finishes after the first 36 holes at the Hurricane Invitational in Coral Gables,

Husker captains preaching positivity after loss to Illinois - CBSSports.com

Nebraska tight end Travis Vokolek discusses the captains' message to the rest of the team following a disappointing loss to Illinois.

Huskers open as double-digit underdog to Gophers

Mickey Joseph identifies the damaging effects of Scott Frost era in Sports Illustrated article

One shortcoming from Nebraska's time under Scott Frost according to Mickey Joseph is recruiting. “You have resources like this, there’s no way you should be losing,” he told Sports Illustrated.

Nebraska volleyball drops to No. 4; Creighton No. 13 in latest poll

Nebraska volleyball dropped from No. 1 to No. 4, while Creighton rose two spots to No. 13 in the AVCA poll released on Monday.

Wisconsin volleyball’s win over Nebraska was most-watched game of the season

The Badgers' win over Nebraska was the most-watched game of the volleyball season

Fred Hoiberg not ruling out changes to starting lineup after slow starts

After slow starts in both of Nebraska's exhibition games this season, head coach Fred Hoiberg will look at shaking up his starting five.

Elsewhere

College Football Playoff: Projecting first rankings of 2022 season - Sports Illustrated

It’s Georgia, Tennessee … and everyone else? Not quite, but the committee does face a few daunting tasks leading into Tuesday night, and beyond.

Auburn Fires Football Coach Bryan Harsin After 21 Games - Sports Illustrated

Harsin’s short tenure with the Tigers was rocky from the start.

College Football Power Rankings: Tennessee and TCU sit in top four, Kansas State makes massive jump - CBSSports.com

Tennessee jumps ahead of Georgia for the first time with five weeks left to play in the regular season