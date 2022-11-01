Week 9 Cobs: A Tunnel Fight, Six Turnovers and Taking Out a Field Goal Post

It’s that time of week again. Let’s start the smoke machine and get the party started for this week’s cob nomination.
October 30, 2022
Oklahoma State
Imagine being ranked in the top-10 only to lose 48-0 Yikes.
THE DEUCE IS LOOSE @C_Vaughn22 couldn't be touched on this TD! pic.twitter.com/Kfawnzz4DH— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2022
Final score from Manhattan— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 29, 2022
No. 22 K-State improves to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play #Big12FB x @KStateFB pic.twitter.com/6S4APaBl1l
San Diego State
Committing six turnovers and blowing an 18-point lead gets you a cob nomination. You will have to watch this crazy ending yourself.
The onside kick that changed everything for the Bulldogs.
October 30, 2022
Wake Forest
Forget six turnovers in a game. Imagine having six turnovers in one quarter.
October 29, 2022
Baylor offense
This is not how you should run the pitch play.
Baylor, what is this pic.twitter.com/UtgBRx2tkn— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 30, 2022
Michigan State post-game
Sparty gets smacked by Michigan during the game so they decide to smack Wolverine players in the tunnel after the game. Bad look.
Footage of the scuffling pic.twitter.com/cipLWi5RBS— Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) October 30, 2022
October 30, 2022
Statement from Michigan State Head Football Coach Mel Tucker pic.twitter.com/67vqtVH0r6— Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) October 31, 2022
Tennessee Offensive Lineman Jerome Carvin
Why did he do this to his own teammate?
October 30, 2022
San Diego State Offensive Lineman Josh Simmons
This was very unnecessary.
October 30, 2022
Pac-12 Refs
What a terrible job by the refs at the end of the first half.
Ridiculous by refs on last 5 seconds and no one knows what’s happening! They started clock when Ref still over ball! #USC #Arizona pic.twitter.com/YNxPucfLQa— Connie Carberg (@ConnieScouts) October 30, 2022
Hampden-Sydney College Grounds Crew
Someone is getting fired.
UPDATE! A committee member has found video of the grounds crew taking out the field goal post at the D3 game yesterday. pic.twitter.com/zO2WWs4mdu— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 30, 2022
We have a spooky selection of cob nominations for Week 9 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.
Poll
Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 9
-
0%
Oklahoma State
-
0%
San Diego State
-
0%
Wake Forest
-
0%
Baylor offense
-
0%
Michigan State post-game
-
0%
Jerome Carvin
-
0%
Josh Simmons
-
0%
Pac-12 refs
-
0%
Hampden-Sydney College Grounds Crew
BONUS
Lane Kiffin with a zinger.
October 30, 2022
Iowa State student section got pretty clever.
Best part of the day, when the Iowa State student section got ahold of the ball after an Oklahoma extra point and proceeded to throw it out of the stadium. pic.twitter.com/Pm52O2sR6U— Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) October 29, 2022
Thick 6 for Northwestern
hey @SickosCommittee pic.twitter.com/o3jOQp76Lo— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) October 29, 2022
Do we have a new punt god?
Riley Thompson's very next kick after a 66-yard punt to the one...— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 30, 2022
A 71-yard punt to the one pic.twitter.com/PjU9X695Dx
Absolutely ridiculous catch.
October 29, 2022
Marshall with a big lucky bounce.
October 30, 2022
Pac-12 After Dark doing its thing.
Incredible punt, Stanford pic.twitter.com/uUY0rscRAI— CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 30, 2022
October 30, 2022
Smooth fake punt.
FAKE PUNT ALERT @AztecFB breaks off for a massive gain on the fake punt pic.twitter.com/YyzW0B3uxz— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 30, 2022
Smooth fake field goal.
October 29, 2022
Another smooth fake field goal.
1Q, 0:08 | Viks 21, Eagles 0— Portland State Football (@psuviksFB) October 29, 2022
You were not expecting that one huh? #GoViks | #DefendTheShip | @MTalalemotu pic.twitter.com/uruHmDMF47
Wild ending in Worcester
.@AyirAsante IS THAT GUY!!!— Holy Cross Football (@HCrossFB) October 29, 2022
A WALK OFF TWO-POINT CONVERSION AT FITTON!
CRUSADERS WIN!#GoCrossGo pic.twitter.com/jIBGToIHjq
I almost cobbed this play but I decided to put it down here.
October 30, 2022
Flying high in the Big Sky.
THIS. GAME. @AshOHara10 leaps to give the Hornets back the lead late #ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/Iga8Gl1Pti— Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) October 30, 2022
Perfect crazy play/bad announcing combo.
October 30, 2022
Human Centipede: College Football Edition
October 29, 2022
