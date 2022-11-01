 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 9 Cobs: A Tunnel Fight, Six Turnovers and Taking Out a Field Goal Post

There are plenty of leftover Halloween goodies in this week’s cob nominations.

By Nathaniel Perlow
Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s that time of week again. Let’s start the smoke machine and get the party started for this week’s cob nomination.

Oklahoma State

Imagine being ranked in the top-10 only to lose 48-0 Yikes.

San Diego State

Committing six turnovers and blowing an 18-point lead gets you a cob nomination. You will have to watch this crazy ending yourself.

The onside kick that changed everything for the Bulldogs.

Wake Forest

Forget six turnovers in a game. Imagine having six turnovers in one quarter.

Baylor offense

This is not how you should run the pitch play.

Michigan State post-game

Sparty gets smacked by Michigan during the game so they decide to smack Wolverine players in the tunnel after the game. Bad look.

Tennessee Offensive Lineman Jerome Carvin

Why did he do this to his own teammate?

San Diego State Offensive Lineman Josh Simmons

This was very unnecessary.

Pac-12 Refs

What a terrible job by the refs at the end of the first half.

Hampden-Sydney College Grounds Crew

Someone is getting fired.

We have a spooky selection of cob nominations for Week 9 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll

Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 9

BONUS

Lane Kiffin with a zinger.

Iowa State student section got pretty clever.

Thick 6 for Northwestern

Do we have a new punt god?

Absolutely ridiculous catch.

Marshall with a big lucky bounce.

Pac-12 After Dark doing its thing.

Smooth fake punt.

Smooth fake field goal.

Another smooth fake field goal.

Wild ending in Worcester

I almost cobbed this play but I decided to put it down here.

Flying high in the Big Sky.

Perfect crazy play/bad announcing combo.

Human Centipede: College Football Edition

