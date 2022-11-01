Week 9 Cobs: A Tunnel Fight, Six Turnovers and Taking Out a Field Goal Post

It’s that time of week again. Let’s start the smoke machine and get the party started for this week’s cob nomination.

Oklahoma State

Imagine being ranked in the top-10 only to lose 48-0 Yikes.

THE DEUCE IS LOOSE @C_Vaughn22 couldn't be touched on this TD! pic.twitter.com/Kfawnzz4DH — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2022

Final score from Manhattan



No. 22 K-State improves to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play #Big12FB x @KStateFB pic.twitter.com/6S4APaBl1l — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 29, 2022

San Diego State

Committing six turnovers and blowing an 18-point lead gets you a cob nomination. You will have to watch this crazy ending yourself.

The onside kick that changed everything for the Bulldogs.

Wake Forest

Forget six turnovers in a game. Imagine having six turnovers in one quarter.

Baylor offense

This is not how you should run the pitch play.

Baylor, what is this pic.twitter.com/UtgBRx2tkn — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 30, 2022

Michigan State post-game

Sparty gets smacked by Michigan during the game so they decide to smack Wolverine players in the tunnel after the game. Bad look.

Footage of the scuffling pic.twitter.com/cipLWi5RBS — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) October 30, 2022

Statement from Michigan State Head Football Coach Mel Tucker pic.twitter.com/67vqtVH0r6 — Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) October 31, 2022

Tennessee Offensive Lineman Jerome Carvin

Why did he do this to his own teammate?

San Diego State Offensive Lineman Josh Simmons

This was very unnecessary.

Pac-12 Refs

What a terrible job by the refs at the end of the first half.

Ridiculous by refs on last 5 seconds and no one knows what’s happening! They started clock when Ref still over ball! #USC #Arizona pic.twitter.com/YNxPucfLQa — Connie Carberg (@ConnieScouts) October 30, 2022

Hampden-Sydney College Grounds Crew

Someone is getting fired.

UPDATE! A committee member has found video of the grounds crew taking out the field goal post at the D3 game yesterday. pic.twitter.com/zO2WWs4mdu — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 30, 2022

We have a spooky selection of cob nominations for Week 9 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

BONUS

Lane Kiffin with a zinger.

Iowa State student section got pretty clever.

Best part of the day, when the Iowa State student section got ahold of the ball after an Oklahoma extra point and proceeded to throw it out of the stadium. pic.twitter.com/Pm52O2sR6U — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) October 29, 2022

Thick 6 for Northwestern

Do we have a new punt god?

Riley Thompson's very next kick after a 66-yard punt to the one...



A 71-yard punt to the one pic.twitter.com/PjU9X695Dx — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 30, 2022

Absolutely ridiculous catch.

Marshall with a big lucky bounce.

Pac-12 After Dark doing its thing.

Incredible punt, Stanford pic.twitter.com/uUY0rscRAI — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 30, 2022

Smooth fake punt.

FAKE PUNT ALERT @AztecFB breaks off for a massive gain on the fake punt pic.twitter.com/YyzW0B3uxz — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 30, 2022

Smooth fake field goal.

Another smooth fake field goal.

Wild ending in Worcester

.@AyirAsante IS THAT GUY!!!



A WALK OFF TWO-POINT CONVERSION AT FITTON!



CRUSADERS WIN!#GoCrossGo pic.twitter.com/jIBGToIHjq — Holy Cross Football (@HCrossFB) October 29, 2022

I almost cobbed this play but I decided to put it down here.

Flying high in the Big Sky.

THIS. GAME. @AshOHara10 leaps to give the Hornets back the lead late #ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/Iga8Gl1Pti — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) October 30, 2022

Perfect crazy play/bad announcing combo.

Human Centipede: College Football Edition