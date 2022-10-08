Saturday Morning Game Thread

Goooood morning Husker Nation!

We all should be very happy and probably a little hungover from last nights win over the mighty Scarlet Knights of Rutgers University. No one is going to say it was a pretty win, but a win none the less.

Now it’s time to wake up and get some coffee in your gullet.

It’s a cool frost bitten morning in Nebraska so hopefully you got your morning bike ride or run in for a fun filled college football Saturday. The Huskers are done for the weekend so we get to enjoy whatever games we want today. The year is deep into the conference schedule and rivalries are in abundance today.

A full day of college football fun. Pick your poison and channel change when appropriate.

So, hopefully you have your morning projects done and have enjoyed College Gameday in Lawrence. We are knee deep in autumn and it’s a perfect day for everyone's favorite sport.

Football is alive and thriving in America.