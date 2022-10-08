 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Morning Game Thread

Big games on a big Saturday

By Patrick L Gerhart
NCAA Football: Iowa State at Kansas William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Goooood morning Husker Nation!

We all should be very happy and probably a little hungover from last nights win over the mighty Scarlet Knights of Rutgers University. No one is going to say it was a pretty win, but a win none the less.

Now it’s time to wake up and get some coffee in your gullet.

It’s a cool frost bitten morning in Nebraska so hopefully you got your morning bike ride or run in for a fun filled college football Saturday. The Huskers are done for the weekend so we get to enjoy whatever games we want today. The year is deep into the conference schedule and rivalries are in abundance today.

A full day of college football fun. Pick your poison and channel change when appropriate.

So, hopefully you have your morning projects done and have enjoyed College Gameday in Lawrence. We are knee deep in autumn and it’s a perfect day for everyone's favorite sport.

Football is alive and thriving in America.

Saturday Football Schedule

﻿Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide)
﻿Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide)
Saturday, October 8th 
Arkansas at Mississippi State 11:00 AM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan 11:00 AM CBSSN / CBS Video
Louisville at Virginia 11:00 AM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Michigan at Indiana 11:00 AM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
Missouri at Florida 11:00 AM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas, TX) 11:00 AM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
Purdue at Maryland 11:00 AM BTN / FOX Video
TCU at Kansas 11:00 AM FS1 / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 106
Tennessee at LSU 11:00 AM ESPN / ESPN Video
Princeton at Lafayette 11:30 AM (MASN2  / NBCSBA) *4 / espn+ Video
Albany at Monmouth 12:00 PM SNY *4 / $Flo Video
Brown at CCSU 12:00 PM NEC Front Row Video
Marist at Stetson 12:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Akron at Ohio 1:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Furman at The Citadel 1:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Georgia Southern at Georgia State 1:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Grambling at Alabama A&M 1:00 PM GRIOTV / HBCU GO Video / affiliates (cable)
Auburn at Georgia 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
East Carolina at Tulane 2:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State 2:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Tulsa at Navy 2:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Utah at UCLA 2:30 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh 2:30 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Wisconsin at Northwestern 2:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
Duke at Georgia Tech 3:00 PM ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
North Carolina at Miami 3:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Ohio State at Michigan State 3:00 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt 3:00 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Washington at Arizona State 3:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Illinois State at Northern Iowa 4:00 PM NBCSCH *4 / espn+ Video / KJZZ (cable)
Lamar at Incarnate Word 4:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Air Force at Utah State 6:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
James Madison at Arkansas State 6:00 PM NFL Network / NFL Video
UConn at FIU 6:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Wyoming at New Mexico 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Army at Wake Forest 6:30 PM ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
BYU vs. Notre Dame (Las Vegas) 6:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K on DTV 105
Clemson at Boston College 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
Iowa at Illinois 6:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
Kansas State at Iowa State 6:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
South Carolina at Kentucky 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Washington State at USC 6:30 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Florida State at NC State 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Texas A&M at Alabama 7:00 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Oregon at Arizona 8:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Fresno State at Boise State 8:45 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Hawaii at San Diego State 9:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Oregon State at Stanford 10:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / 4K on DTV 106
Northern Colorado at Sacramento State 8:00 PM espn+ Video / CW31 (cable)

