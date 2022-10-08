Saturday Morning Game Thread

Goooood morning Husker Nation!
We all should be very happy and probably a little hungover from last nights win over the mighty Scarlet Knights of Rutgers University. No one is going to say it was a pretty win, but a win none the less.
Now it’s time to wake up and get some coffee in your gullet.
It’s a cool frost bitten morning in Nebraska so hopefully you got your morning bike ride or run in for a fun filled college football Saturday. The Huskers are done for the weekend so we get to enjoy whatever games we want today. The year is deep into the conference schedule and rivalries are in abundance today.
A full day of college football fun. Pick your poison and channel change when appropriate.
So, hopefully you have your morning projects done and have enjoyed College Gameday in Lawrence. We are knee deep in autumn and it’s a perfect day for everyone's favorite sport.
Football is alive and thriving in America.
Saturday Football Schedule
|Game
|Time CT
|Network (Channel Guide)
|Game
|Time CT
|Network (Channel Guide)
|Saturday, October 8th
|Arkansas at Mississippi State
|11:00 AM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan
|11:00 AM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Louisville at Virginia
|11:00 AM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Michigan at Indiana
|11:00 AM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
|Missouri at Florida
|11:00 AM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas, TX)
|11:00 AM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
|Purdue at Maryland
|11:00 AM
|BTN / FOX Video
|TCU at Kansas
|11:00 AM
|FS1 / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 106
|Tennessee at LSU
|11:00 AM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Princeton at Lafayette
|11:30 AM
|(MASN2 / NBCSBA) *4 / espn+ Video
|Albany at Monmouth
|12:00 PM
|SNY *4 / $Flo Video
|Brown at CCSU
|12:00 PM
|NEC Front Row Video
|Marist at Stetson
|12:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Akron at Ohio
|1:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Furman at The Citadel
|1:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Georgia Southern at Georgia State
|1:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Grambling at Alabama A&M
|1:00 PM
|GRIOTV / HBCU GO Video / affiliates (cable)
|Auburn at Georgia
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|East Carolina at Tulane
|2:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
|2:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Tulsa at Navy
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Utah at UCLA
|2:30 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
|2:30 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Wisconsin at Northwestern
|2:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Duke at Georgia Tech
|3:00 PM
|ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|North Carolina at Miami
|3:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Ohio State at Michigan State
|3:00 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
|Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
|3:00 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Washington at Arizona State
|3:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Illinois State at Northern Iowa
|4:00 PM
|NBCSCH *4 / espn+ Video / KJZZ (cable)
|Lamar at Incarnate Word
|4:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Air Force at Utah State
|6:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|James Madison at Arkansas State
|6:00 PM
|NFL Network / NFL Video
|UConn at FIU
|6:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Wyoming at New Mexico
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Army at Wake Forest
|6:30 PM
|ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|BYU vs. Notre Dame (Las Vegas)
|6:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K on DTV 105
|Clemson at Boston College
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
|Iowa at Illinois
|6:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Kansas State at Iowa State
|6:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|South Carolina at Kentucky
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Washington State at USC
|6:30 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Florida State at NC State
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Texas A&M at Alabama
|7:00 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Oregon at Arizona
|8:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Fresno State at Boise State
|8:45 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Hawaii at San Diego State
|9:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Oregon State at Stanford
|10:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / 4K on DTV 106
|Northern Colorado at Sacramento State
|8:00 PM
|espn+ Video / CW31 (cable)
Loading comments...