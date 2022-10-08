3 Nebraska Volleyball Travels to #24 Michigan

#3 Nebraska (13-1, B1G 5-0) vs #24 University of Michigan (12-3, B1G 3-2)

When: Saturday, October 8 2022, 6 pm (CT)

Where: Ann Arbor, MI

Video: BTN+

Radio: Husker Radio Network

#3 Nebraska (13-1, B1G 5-0)

#1 Nicklin Hames 5’10’’ SR Setter

#2 Kenzie Knuckles 5’8’’ SR DS/L

#4 Anni Evans 5’9’’ JR Setter

#5 Bekka Allick 6’4’’ FR MB

#7 Maisie Boesiger 5’6’’ FR DS/L

#8 Lexi Rodriguez 5’5’’ SO DS/L

#9 Kennedi Orr 6’0’’ SO Setter

#10 Madi Kubik 6’3’’ SR OH

#13 Whitney Lauenstein 6’2’’ SO OH

#14 Ally Batenhorst 6’5’’ SO OH

#22 Lindsay Krause 6’4’’ SO OH

#23 Kaitlyn Hord 6’4’’ SR MB

#33 Hayden Kubik 6’2’’ FR OH

#44 Maggie Mendelson 6’5’’ FR MB

#24 University of Michigan (12-3, B1G 3-2)

#4 Scottee Johnson 6’0’’ JR Setter

#5 Jess Mruzik 6’1’’ JR OH

#6 Maddie Dowd 5’9’’ SR Setter

#9 Hannah Grant 5’8’’ JR Libero

#10 Amber Beals 5’2’’ SR DS

#14 Jess Robinson 6’2’’ SR MB

#17 Jacque Boney 6’4’’ SO MB

#18 May Pertofsky 6’1’’ SR OPP

#27 Kendall Murray 6’2’’ JR OH

Next week is big as Nebraska welcomes #9 Penn State and Northwestern (receiving votes for the top 25) to The Bob Devaney Center but do not look past University of Michigan. Michigan beat both of Nebraska’s opponents for next week. The Wolverines traveled to Penn State and beat them in three sets and went to Evanston and beat Northwestern in four sets.

Michigan has the one of the best offenses in the country based on their hitting percentage, .287 which is the 13th best in the NCAA and kills per set, 13.84 which is the 20th best. Comparatively, Nebraska is hitting .247 as a team and averages 13.3 kills per set.

Both teams are also excellent defensively holding opposing teams to very low hitting percentages. Nebraska is at the top of the country for opponent hitting percentage with the low low .117. Michigan has on average held their opponents to .150 hitting percentage.

Check out more nerdy or super smart stats at the NCAA website.

Michigan is running a 5-2 (5 hitters and 2 setters) offense with Maddie Dowd and Scottee Johnson setting. This system allows Michigan to utilize the strength of each setter. Dowd sets through the front row and Johnson sets through the backrow. Michigan’s head coach Mark Rosen comments that Dowd sets the pins well and Dowd sets the middles well. Both setters are experienced as a senior setter Dowd and junior setter Johnson.

Kendall Murray is one of the pieces to Michigan’s offense. She is sister to Nebraska commit Harper Murray. Both players wear #27 in honor of their late father, Vada Murray. Vada played defensive back for Michigan (1987-90). Kendall is averaging over a kill per set on the outside for the Wolverines.

The opposite hitter is May Pertofsky . She averages 1.76 kills per set and also a block per set. Pertofsky is an outlet hitter who typically earns kills in crunch situations. She also steps up blocking in late match pressure.

The Wolverines have almost all of their essential players returning from last season which makes them dangerous. Jess Mruzik is on the outside earning 3.74 kills per set and Jess Robinson is in the middle earning 2.70 kills per set. Robinson combines with Pertofsky on the right side to block over 2 balls per set.

One of the calling cards of last year’s Michigan squad was the ability to keep playing with a belief in winning no matter how far down they were. That belief makes a team dangerous no matter how much talent is on the other side of the net and no matter what the scoreboard says.

Michigan played Minnesota last night at home. The Wolverines could not get any momentum and lost in three sets 12-25, 22-25, 13-25. Nebraska was able to watch that match and will take notes to apply tonight. GBR!!