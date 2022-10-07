Rutgers Leads Nebraska 13-0 At Half

Nebraska won the toss and deferred to the second half, so Rutgers started with the ball.

Rutgers 7 - 0

Quarterback Noah Vedral started for Rutgers, and on the second play of the game hit a 33-yard pass to Shameen Jones, advancing the ball to the Nebraska 39-yard line. The Scarlet Knights scored a few plays later as Vedral took off on a 21-yard run.

The drive was six plays, five of which were runs.

Scoring Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:38

Rutgers 10 -0

The teams trade possessions back and forth with Nebraska lacking in energy in effort.

Nebraska’s offense couldn’t get anything going. Rutger’s overloaded the punt team, leading to Brian Buschini’s punt being blocked by Max Melton and Parker Day. Rutgers returns the ball to the Nebraska 9, but can’t do anything with it.

Rutgers’ Jude McAtamney kicked a 25 yd field goal.

Scoring Drive: 4 plays, 2 yards, 1:27

That is was only 10-0 at the end of the first quarter was a minor miracle.

Nebraska’s offense played as poorly as they have, even given the first games of the 2022 season. The offensive line was useless, Thompson was hurried and made things worse by getting jittery, throwing one interception while under pressure.

Nebraska’s defense played well, given the punt block, the turnover and the offense’s inability to sustain anything.

Rutgers 13-0

Nebraska’s offense melted down, producing penalties and broken plays because of lack of execution. Rutgers got another chance as Vedral hit Jones for a 43-yard gain, moving the ball to the Nebraska 22.

Nebraska’s defense appeared to give up a touchdown, but Rutgers was called for holding, moving the ball back to the 31. Nebraska’s defense held, and Rutgers was forced to kick a long 40-yard field goal.

Scoring Drive: 7 plays, 43 yards, 2:32

With 6:30 left in the first half, Nebraska had yet to run a play on Rutgers’ side of the field.

Nebraska’s next drive included explosive plays of 15, 20, and 13 yards, but Thompson was intercepted by Max Melton at the 5-yard line as he was hit while throwing.

Nebraska was lucky to be down 13-0 at half. The offense was beyond terrible. They lacked energy. They couldn’t block. Casey Thompson had to leave the game at one point because of being sandwiched by two Rutgers players.

The defense played as well as could be expected, giving up a few plays here and there.

The funniest thing about this game - Rutgers only lead by 13 points. If they were worth a damn, they would have lead by 30.