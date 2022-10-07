Nebraska and Rutgers Play the Ugliest Game Since Broncos - Colts the Night Before and Huskers Win 14-13

Interesting pregame tidbits

Tommi Hill, who started the first four games at defensive back this year, warmed up with Nebraska's receivers here in Jersey. — Brady Oltmans (@BradyOltmans) October 7, 2022

Tonight's projected starters vs. the Scarlet Knights. pic.twitter.com/jaWwLVn3BK — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) October 7, 2022

Mood check

First Quarter

The Huskers kick off - touchback. Noah Vedral will take the field for the Scarlet Knights.

Vedral launched a bomb over Malcolm Hartzog early and connected to get to the Husker 40 in short order. Rutgers looks good in the early going and the Nebraska defense...does not.

Henrich getting stiff-armed on two running plays isn't a great way for Nebraska to set the tone physically. — Steven Sipple (@steven_sipple) October 7, 2022

Noah Vedral scampers 21 yards for the easy touchdown.

Rutgers 7 Nebraska 0

Casey Thompson trots out to the 27 yard line to lead the Husker offense onto the field. Vokolek and Grant move the sticks for a first down. That was as far as the drive went - punt.

After a penalty, Rutgers started inside their own 10 yard line.

The Husker defense made a decent effort, but the Scarlet Knights converted a third and two. A Rutgers offensive lineman is injured on the play but walks off limping.

Another deep bomb aimed at Hartzog is completed over midfield. The freshman is getting picked on early and often.

Brandon Moore replaces Hartzog. Rutgers is stopped there and punts. Husker ball (Oliver Martin fair catch) at the six yard line. Note: The previous starter at cornerback is Tommi Hill who has switched jersey numbers to #2. He can’t play defense if Caleb Tannor (also #2) is playing. He was mentioned as a special teamer only tonight.

After a Grant run, Thompson found Marcus Washington for a long gain. That was followed by an incomplete pass, and very short gain on the ground. Third and long...complete, but short of the sticks. Omar Manning (not involved in the catch) limps off the field.

Punt is blocked. First and goal Rutgers.

The defense forced a field goal attempt that is BARELY good (but it still counts).

And the Gunnerson play saves Nebraska four points. Defense holds Rutgers to a field goal -- 10-0 Scarlet Knights, 2:29 1Q. https://t.co/yyD6Vdkdx1 — Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) October 7, 2022

Rutgers 10 Nebraska 0

Husker ball at the 34. Jaq Yant has entered the chat and peels off a nice run...then promptly false starts. Husker players do not seem to be able to stack good plays on top of each other.

The radio guys are saying that Brian Buschini is in the medical tent. A Big Ten team should never be without their punter.

Back to the game...or maybe we should ignore it. Interception thrown by Thompson.

Rutgers gets the ball on their 37 yard line.

The defense holds and Rutgers punts. Fair catch for Trey Palmer at the 20.

Thompson found Palmer for a long play, but Trey pushed off (after watching the replay, it looks like a pretty weak call). Half the distance...

The Huskers end the quarter with a false start (Boerkircher). #ComedyOfErrors

Maybe it should be #TragedyOfErrors

Good grief could the #Huskers more self-destructive in that first quarter? Lucky to be down only 10. #GBR — Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) October 7, 2022

I’m not brave enough to ask the same question Adam is asking. Really, why tempt fate?

Second Quarter

If you are still watching this game, you deserve kudos.

First and 25. Grant gains two.

Second and 23. Grant loses one.

Third and 24. (I’m going to bet on another Anthony Grant run because Whipple wants no part of a possible interception). Aaaaaand....I’m wrong. Incomplete. Punt.

Good coverage by the Husker special teams unit (Isaac Gifford).

Three and out. Husker ball at the eight yard line.

Ty Robinson and Colton Feist with strong pushes on third down. #Huskers back on offense at their own 8. — Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) October 8, 2022

Okay. Let’s see if the offense can move the ball in the right direction.

Vokolek for three. Vokolek for a first down.

wooooo

a first down!

we are on a roll you sunsabitches! — CornNation (@CornNation) October 8, 2022

On third and one, Mark Whipple dials up a handoff to Trey Palmer instead of pushing forward to gain the yard. Short. Punt. #SomeoneReallyDoesntTrustTheOffensiveLine

I looked away for a moment and Rutgers was in the red zone. #MissedTackles

The defense put up the stop sign and forced another field goal.

Rutgers 13 Nebraska 0

Nebraska has solved the problem of Scott Frost always losing by 1 score. pic.twitter.com/6GuPwHjkMl — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 8, 2022

The Husker offense found some life and moved deeper into Rutgers territory than it has all night. The Scarlet Knights even called a timeout to regroup the defense.

The timeout worked. Interception. The flag was on Travis Vokolek. Rutgers takes over.

The Knights dial up a deep shot immediately and connect at the 35ish.

Third and nine....complete. Sigh. The Knights are at midfield. Rutgers penalties pushed the Knights back to a second and 30. These refs really like their offensive pass interference penalties. Two of the three (one on each team) have been pretty weak.

Third and 11. Vedral is sacked by Mathis. The Rutgers crowd is booing for some reason.

Casey Thompson is plastered on first down and is injured on the field.

Chubba Purdy enters the chat.

run the fucking ball and run the half out

good grief — CornNation (@CornNation) October 8, 2022

Rutgers will get the ball back with a minute left in the half.

Buschini is taking almost as big of a beating as Thompson tonight. — Jacob Padilla (@JacobPadilla_) October 8, 2022

The Rutgers drive got scary close (Malcolm Hartzog had a nice pass breakup) and on fourth and 19, Rutgers had to choose between a 58 yard field goal and the Hail Mary against a reeling Husker team. He chose the field goal. No good.

Rutgers 13 Nebraska 0

Okay, maybe one tweet.

Third Quarter

Woooo! Tommi Hill made a decent-ish return on the kickoff. Rutgers commits a big penalty when Thompson throws a deep ball. Anthony Grant then laid out a defender (I hope that player is okay) on a run.

Nebraska converted a fourth down within field goal range to move into the red zone. That is territory they have rarely seen tonight. What appeared to be a great catch by Washington was overruled on review.

Third and seven. TREY PALMER!! First and goal.

VOKOLEK TOUCHDOWN!!!!!! We can haz points!!!

The unbalanced line worked that time. Sold the run and found the TE sneaking into the end zone for the easy score. — Jacob Padilla (@JacobPadilla_) October 8, 2022

Rutgers 13 Nebraska 7

ONSIDE KICK TIME!!!! (/ducks and runs)

#Huskers getting beat up in this game.



Luke Reimer trying to work something off now. Quinton Newsome already out. Omar Manning on crutches. Brian Buschini keeps punting but with a severe limp. That's not even getting to Casey. — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) October 8, 2022

Luke Reimers and the Nebraska defense pick up their offense by forcing a punt. The Huskers did okay, but a great catch by Palmer was ruled short of the sticks (I thought forward progress was a thing, but it apparently is not). Punt.

BRANDON MOORE INTERCEPTION!!!

I have the #Huskers for 5 total TFLs/stuff plays. 4 total pressures, 2 sacks, 2 PBUs and a INT.

That's decent havoc. — Mike'l Severe (@MikelSevere) October 8, 2022

Whipple dials up a deep throw and Washington appeared to reel in the catch, but it was overturned on review.

Third and seven. Thompson to Washington first down!! Brewington first down!!

Joseph decides to go for it on fourth and one. Incomplete.

That play call on a fourth-and-1. pic.twitter.com/KLXEueV1Iy — Erin Sorensen (@erinsorensen) October 8, 2022

This (below). So. Much. This.

That was the 4th-&-1 call bound to drive run the ball guy crazy. Even though I’ve been asking to take advantage of the off coverage all night, why not at least roll Thompson with a RPO? #huskers — Derek Johnson (@DerekJohnson05) October 8, 2022

Fourth Quarter

Rutgers is called for an OPI...HAHAHAHA! #ThisIsGettingRidiculous. But the Nebraska fan celebration was short lived as they notched a first down on the next play.

Not to toot my own horn or anything, but I could definitely do a better job of calling this game than these guys. #Humility #Facts — Adam Carriker (@AdamCarriker94) October 8, 2022

Rutgers punted. Touchback (that was the first one for the Scarlet Knight punt in forever according to Twitter).

First touchback by Rutgers punter Adam Korsak in 150 attempts. There's a break for Nebraska. — Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) October 8, 2022

Nebraska moved the ball a bit, but the drive stalled at the Husker 40.

Football is hard without an offensive line. — Jake Sorensen (@937JakeSorensen) October 8, 2022

A gimpy Buschini punted short and Rutgers took over at the...I don’t really care. This is bad football.

Along with the pass pro problems, the #Huskers have 61 rushing yards for the game with 9:50 left, averaging 2.9 a tote.



Right now Anthony Grant has 12 for 35 and Jaquez Yant has 4 for 22. — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) October 8, 2022

^Yep, bad football.

MYLES FARMER WITH THE ITERCEPTION!!

Nebraska gets the ball on the RU 27. — Hail Varsity (@HailVarsity) October 8, 2022

I know we bag on play calls. We bag on effort at times. We bag on...

I CAN’T FINISH THE SENTENCE BECAUSE THOMPSON LAUNCHES ONE TO PALMER AND WE HAVE A SECOND TOUCHDOWN!!!

Nebraska 14 Rutgers 13

I tip my cap to Casey Thompson. Wow. Gets hammered in pocket all night and once again, delivers a TD strike to Trey Palmer (as he did last week to put his team ahead).



This time, Nebraska goes up 14-13 against Rutgers with 8:54 left in the game.



What a fascinating game. — Steven Sipple (@steven_sipple) October 8, 2022

Not a bad endorsement (see below)

TREY PALMER!! — STANLEY MORGAN JR (@Thekidstan) October 8, 2022

Rutgers offensive series was short as Feist feasted on Vedral and forced a punt. Husker ball at the 11.

Idk what farm they got Feist off of but it was a good find — Andrew (@HuskerPower66) October 8, 2022

Nebraska’s first two offensive plays went for very little and they faced a third and six... and he found Vokolek for a first down!! (Travis was injured on the play).

This whole game has been one big MASH unit. — Mike'l Severe (@MikelSevere) October 8, 2022

Pretty big 3rd down conversion. Rutgers will have to throw the ball if/when they get it back. #huskers — Derek Johnson (@DerekJohnson05) October 8, 2022

With 4 1⁄ 2 minutes left, the Huskers want to bleed clock and move the ball.

Or they can face a three and 11...and Rutgers has to call a timeout for some weird reason. Maybe we aren’t the only team with coaching dysfunction???

Lol did Rutgers just call back to back timeouts? — Nick Maestas (@nmaestas) October 8, 2022

Nebraska’s third down pass was very short of the sticks. BUT OTHER TEAMS ARE ALSO UNDISCIPLINED and Rutgers is called for unsportsmanlike conduct and gifts Nebraska a first down.

Old people like me will remember a movie called “Kramer vs Kramer”. This game reminds me of Nebraska vs Nebraska.

Still sitting here in awe of Greg Schiano blowing through 3 timeouts with 4 minutes left in a college game — Husker Hoops Central (@HuskerHC) October 8, 2022

Third and 17 with under two minutes left (Rutgers has no timeouts left)...Grant gains seven.

Nebraska’s battered punter needs to be on point here...

Rutgers will get it back with just more than one minute to play. Nebraska needs Buschini to execute here. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) October 8, 2022

Scarlet Knight ball at their 19 yard line with one minute to play.

Crucial call...

Here comes the review. DPI is going to be reviewed and seemingly overturned because of Ochaun Mathis' tip at the line. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) October 8, 2022

HARTZOG INTERCEPTION GAME OVER!!!!

It is great to see the freshman who was picked on early in the game grow up and decide the game.

WE WON A ONE SCORE GAME — Drew Brown (@Drewdbrown34) October 8, 2022

If you watched this game to the end, you deserve...ALOT. I don’t have alot to give you, but you deserve it. From someone.

Nebraska is 2-1 in the Big Ten. Yeehaw. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) October 8, 2022

No one [should be] is under the illusion that Nebraska is a good team. But we will ride these bad wins as long as we can. They are way better than bad losses.

Final. Nebraska ONE MORE POINT THAN RUTGERS

THIS is why you fire Frost before October 1.



There is no way in hell he wins that game. — Dave Feit (@FeitCanWrite) October 8, 2022

I’m not sure how to feel about the tweet above, but I embedded it for a reason. Frost’s Huskers never seemed to give up, but they made stupid mistakes at bad times. Mickey Joseph’s Huskers play equally bad football, but find a way to win [so far].

This season is going to suck all around and this division-leading illusion will end soon. But, let’s enjoy the ride.

#GBR

ShoutOuts

Casey Thompson and Brian Buschini were both battered in this game and continued to play despite of that. #Kudos