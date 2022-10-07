Nebraska vs Rutgers - THE GAME THREAD!

Here we go!

Nebraska at Rutgers! Perhaps a winnable game?

Date/Time: October 7, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. CT

Location: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey; Capacity: 52,454

Surface: FieldTurf

Series Record: Nebraska leads 5-0

Series in Piscataway: Nebraska leads 2-0

Big Ten Foes: Nebraska leads 4-0

Last Meeting: Dec. 18, 2020 in Piscataway, Nebraska 28-Rutgers 21

Win Streak: Nebraska, Five games

TV: The game will be televised on FS1 with play-by-play by Adam Alexander and analyst Devin Gardner. It can be streamed on the Fox Sports App with a login from your service provider.

Radio: Huskers sports radio network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at huskers.com. The crew will be: Greg Sharpe, Matt Davison, and Jessica Coody. Pre- and post-game shows will be hosted by Matt Coatney, Jay Foreman, Bill Doleman, and Ben McLaughlin.

More streaming options: The official Huskers app is available on iTunes and Google Play.

Weather: At kickoff, the temperature is forecast for around 61 degrees with partly cloudy skies. The remnants of Hurricane Ian will have long since moved on from the region with no rain, but winds at seven mph. By the end of the game, temps should have dropped into the mid 50s.

Odds: According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nebraska is a 3-point favorite with the Over/Under set at 48.5.