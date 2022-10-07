Five Heart Podcast 297: Huskers Win with Hoss and Greg

No fancy titles this time around. Our Head of Creative (Jon) is taking the week off. That makes sense. He pretty much carried us last week when Greg was unavailable and Hoss had family obligations.

And in the meantime, Nebraska won a Big Ten game. How about that?!? Huskers are tied atop the Big Ten West and look to maintain momentum when they host Rutgers Friday night.

Hoss and “Craig” will discuss the win against the Hoosiers, where the team seemed to get some traction and areas where they shot themselves in the foot. But pitching a shutout in the second half didn’t hurt!

As always, the guys will keep eyes on your comments and your questions, so make sure you join us tonight at 8:30pm Central for the best live fan-driven Cornhusker show prime time has to offer.