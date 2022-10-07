Friday Flakes: Anthony Grant Is Going to Win the Hearts and Minds of Husker Fans

This clip is supposed to be about Turner Corcoran’s 15 yard penalty. However, I suggest you watch Anthony Grant.

15 yard penalty on Corcoran for this?? ⁦ pic.twitter.com/evFfQefJe7 — What does the film say? (@Huskers_film) October 5, 2022

Love it.

Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets

Two anglers were caught cheating in a Cleveland fishing tournament by adding lead weights and fish filets that appeared to be previously prepared to increase the weight of the fish during a competition on Friday.

The cheaters added around eight pounds of total weight to the five fish they caught during the Sept. 30 event on Lake Erie, according to Jason Fischer of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail.

Ask the Expert: Rutgers writer gives take and prediction on Friday - On3

It’s Rutgers week and Nebraska is heading to New Jersey attempting to preserve their unbeaten record against the Scarlet Knights.

Here to shine a light on Rutgers is Brian Fonseca of NJ Advance Media in this weeks “Ask the Expert” breakdown. These are his takes and predictions for this weekend.

The 3-2-1: Can Nebraska win two Big Ten games in a row?

Can Nebraska win two Big Ten games in a row for the first time since the 2018 season?

We break everything down in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, ask two questions, and make one prediction.

2024 OT Caleb Pyfrom talks first offer

Omaha (Neb.) Central junior offensive tackle Caleb Pyfrom got on the board with an offer from Nebraska at the end of September.

It was only a matter of time as Pyfrom has a 6-foot-6, 300-pound frame with a 6-foot-8 1/2 wingspan. He also has a 3.5 GPA.

Christopherson: Mickey Joseph pushing right buttons by just being Mickey

I’m writing these words while close to Piscataway, which is fun to say. Close to the Big Apple, which is fun to visit but not to stay. Close to a rather large game for this Husker 2022 football season, if you may.

Warriors' Draymond Green apologizes for fighting Jordan Poole

Draymond Green apologized to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday morning for an altercation with Jordan Poole the day before, general manager Bob Myers said.

Victor Wembanyama: LeBron James' praise an 'honor' but still have goals to reach

On Thursday, Victor Wembanyama's teammates pulled him aside and showed him a video of LeBron James calling the projected No. 1 pick in next summer's NBA draft "a generational talent" and "an alien."

Bears' Justin Fields has 'gotten better each week,' OC says

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields ranks last in the NFL in completions (34), attempts (67), passer rating (58.7) and interception percentage (6). As a team, Chicago is 32nd in total passing and passing yards per game and is at the bottom of other statistical passing categories, including the fewest first downs earned by passing (17) and tied for the lowest number of touchdown passes (2).

Royals fire Mike Matheny after yet another losing season

The rebuilding Kansas City Royals are going for a full reset.

The club announced Wednesday it had fired manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Aldred, just a few weeks after firing president of baseball operations Dayton Moore.

LeBron James makes direct appeal to Adam Silver about owning an NBA team in Las Vegas

LeBron James wasn't subtle when he spoke about the prospect of owning an NBA team in Las Vegas.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard lauded the Vegas fanbase before speaking directly to NBA commissioner Adam Silver about his desire to be the person to bring a team to Nevada.

Fan who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd HR ball gets $2M offer from auctioneer

Cory Youmans, the fan who caught New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball, has a very important choice to make. We just got a firm baseline for the kind of money we're talking about.

The Kick Six but Aaron Judge has 61 home runs (h/t @alexkatson for inspo): pic.twitter.com/6zEh7d7BD5 — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) October 4, 2022

An apology from Keith Murphy: pic.twitter.com/l3ABoRre1K — SoundOFF (@SoundOFF13) October 3, 2022

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

If you wish to make a toaster from scratch, you must first invent the universe. — The Prepared

For his Master’s thesis project, Thomas Thwaites set out to produce a quotidian object from scratch: a toaster. He deconstructed the cheapest toaster he could find (£3.94) and spent nine months trying to recreate it. His quest was driven by the question, “How the hell do some rocks become a toaster?” The final product is a lumpy construction that cost £1187.54 – and also a window into the dizzying complexity that goes into producing simple commodities.

If Brady and Giselle can’t make it work, you will not make it work. — Sam Morril (@sammorril) October 5, 2022

Weekly Shel Silverstein Poem

Put Something In

Draw a crazy picture,

Write a nutty poem,

Sing a mumble-gumble song,

Whistle through your comb.

Do a loony-goony dance

‘Cross the kitchen floor,

Put something silly in the world

That ain’t been there before.