Nebraska Huskers React: Fans mixed on bowl chances, pessimistic on B1G West race

The latest round of Reacts polling is out and fans are evenly split on this team. Clearly things are looking up on the other side of a Power Five/Big Ten victory for fans. Compared to the last time fans were asked the direct question of whether they think Nebraska will make a bowl game or not, confidence is up 18-points to an even 50-50 split now.

Speaking of post-season success for the team, the Big Ten West race is seemingly wide open with a manageable October schedule for the Huskers. Despite the wide open race and October games on the schedule, fans are not optimistic this team will be in contention for a trip to Indy a month from now.

Speaking of the Big Ten West, there is some competition expected on the sidelines as well as the field this season. A big majority of Nebraska fans seem to think that Wisconsin and the Huskers will be competing for the same head coach.

However, when it comes down to a hypothetical head-to-head competition for said coach, Husker fans are almost equally as confident that Lincoln is the destination that would win out.

Speaking of coaching candidates, nationally fans are big on Kansas who is led by potential target Lance Leipold. The Jayhawks are far and away the fan favorite for most surprising of a squad this season.

However, when it comes to being a darkhorse candidate for a bid to the College Football Playoff this year, Kansas did not register. Instead the favorite is fellow Big 12 program Oklahoma State. The Big Ten’s Penn State was a distant second.

Showing off how Kansas is clearly the Cinderella team capturing interest so far this season, the Jayhawks are also picked as playing in the most interesting game of the weekend. TCU’s visit to Lawrence is the top draw per fan votes nationally. Tennessee vs. LSU and Alabama vs. Texas A&M are 17-points behind tied for second.

