Nebraska Cornhuskers sophomore post Alexis Markowski has been selected to the preseason All-Big Ten women’s basketball team for the 2022-2023 season. Markowski was the only unanimous selection by coaches for the preseason All-Big Ten team and was also named by Media. The Huskers were also selected by Media to finish fifth in the Big Ten. The announcement was released by the Big Ten Wednesday.

Last season, Markowski notched team bests of 15.6 points and 8.6 rebounds during Big Ten Conference play while shooting 54 percent from the field, including 53.6 percent from three-point range.

Markowski was the only unanimous choice by the league coaches to the 2022 Big Ten All-Freshman Team and earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors in addition to being named a second-team All-Big Ten selection after winning eight Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week awards during the 2021-22 season.

Markowski finished the season ranked second on the roster in scoring (12.8 ppg) while leading the team in rebounding (8.0 rpg). She hit 49.2 percent (146-297) of her shots from the field, including a Nebraska freshman record 50 percent (21-42) of her threes. She also led UNL with 108 free throws made and 164 attempts.

Markawski was the only Power Five freshman to produce the combined averages of at least 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in 2021-22. As a starter in 20 games, Markowski averaged 15.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 0.8 blocks.

No other Nebraska players made the lists. As for the conference preseason rankings, Iowa was the favorite, placing first in both media and coaches. Ohio State was second in Coaches with Indiana in third, but the two flipped in media with IU ahead. Maryland finished fourth in both polls, but Michigan got the pick by coaches for fifth and Nebraska by media.

1️⃣ @IowaWBB voted atop the #B1GWBBall Preseason Rankings by conference coaches and a select media panel! https://t.co/4zSjisSf6I pic.twitter.com/ilgvF8Q1q5 — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) October 5, 2022

The men’s preseason selections were released Thursday, but no Husker men were named to the preseason team.

Nebraska women’s basketball season kicks off with an exhibition game against Washburn on Oct. 30 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The team’s first regular season game is at home against Nebraska-Omaha on Nov. 7. The full 2022-2023 tv schedule can be viewed here, the full 2022-2023 Big Ten game schedule can be viewed here, and the non-conference schedule here.