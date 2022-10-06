Week 6: Odds For Every Big Ten Team Including Nebraska!

Nebraska heads to New Jersey for a Friday Night game against the Scarlet Knights. Our betting partner, Draft Kings, does not list a line on this game (at least not yet).

The Big Ten West remains interesting because ANYONE can win this division at this point. Notice the odds on the Big Ten West games below and they’re all very close.

One gets the feeling that Illinois might take charge this week. Or Purdue. Or Iowa. Or Nebraska!

Some good games all around. The Red River Shootout between Texas and Oklahoma, with the Longhorns favored. Kansas vs TCU - imagine if the Jayhawks remain undefeated!

Penn State and Minnesota have a bye week this week.

Friday - October 7th

6:00 PM

Nebraska at Rutgers

No odds - it’s a Pick ‘Em!

Saturday - October 8th

11:00 AM

Michigan at Indiana - FOX

Michigan is favored by 22.5 - OU is 59

Purdue at Maryland - BTN

Maryland is favored by 3 - OU is 58.5

Texas vs Oklahoma - Red River Shootout

Texas is favored by 7 - OU is 65

Tennesee at LSU

Tennessee is favored by 3 - OU is 65

TCU at Kansas

TCU is favored by 7 - OU is 68.5

2:30 PM

Wisconsin at Northwestern - BTN

Wisconsin is favored by 10 - OU is 44.5

3:00 PM

Ohio State at Michigan State - ABC

Ohio State is favored by 27 - OU is 65

6:30 PM

Iowa at Illinois - BTN

Illinois is favored by 3.5 - OU is 36.5

Kansas State at Iowa State

Kansas State is favored by 2 - OU is 45

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details