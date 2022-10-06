Week 6: Odds For Every Big Ten Team Including Nebraska!

Nebraska heads to New Jersey for a Friday Night game against the Scarlet Knights. Our betting partner, Draft Kings, does not list a line on this game (at least not yet).
The Big Ten West remains interesting because ANYONE can win this division at this point. Notice the odds on the Big Ten West games below and they’re all very close.
One gets the feeling that Illinois might take charge this week. Or Purdue. Or Iowa. Or Nebraska!
Some good games all around. The Red River Shootout between Texas and Oklahoma, with the Longhorns favored. Kansas vs TCU - imagine if the Jayhawks remain undefeated!
Penn State and Minnesota have a bye week this week.
Friday - October 7th
6:00 PM
Nebraska at Rutgers
No odds - it’s a Pick ‘Em!
Saturday - October 8th
11:00 AM
Michigan at Indiana - FOX
Michigan is favored by 22.5 - OU is 59
Purdue at Maryland - BTN
Maryland is favored by 3 - OU is 58.5
Texas vs Oklahoma - Red River Shootout
Texas is favored by 7 - OU is 65
Tennesee at LSU
Tennessee is favored by 3 - OU is 65
TCU at Kansas
TCU is favored by 7 - OU is 68.5
2:30 PM
Wisconsin at Northwestern - BTN
Wisconsin is favored by 10 - OU is 44.5
3:00 PM
Ohio State at Michigan State - ABC
Ohio State is favored by 27 - OU is 65
6:30 PM
Iowa at Illinois - BTN
Illinois is favored by 3.5 - OU is 36.5
Kansas State at Iowa State
Kansas State is favored by 2 - OU is 45
