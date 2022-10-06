Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Rutgers

Woooo! It feels so much better to be back here after a win.

I bet you all are going to be a lot more willing to take a shot of the Kool-Aid I’ve been pouring all season long.

The Huskers are ready for their winning streak to start right now.

Here are your reasons why Nebraska will be victorious on Friday.

#1 MOMENTUM

Saturday was sloppy, but the Huskers looked like. team with heart. They were grinding and playing their hardest until the very end and they finally proved to themselves and all of us that they could pull out the win. They’re going to take the momentum with them all the way to New Jersey.

Last week at this time you never would’ve believed me if I’d have said the Huskers would be #1 in the B1G West* this week, but here they are.

*Sure it’s tied for #1 with 6 other teams, but it’s still #1.

This team’s season really started at the bye week and they are 1-0, looking to see how far they can go.

#2 THE HUSKERS ARE UNDEFEATED IN NEW JERSEY

Nebraska is 5-0 in the state of New Jersey.

#3 SCHEDULE

The Scarlet Knights are coming off of a game against Iowa two weeks ago (which they let the inept Iowa offense score 27 points) and then Ohio State last week. The Huskers are coming off of a bye week and then a good win against Indiana. The Huskers are going to be the sharper more rested team and it’s going to show as a big win for them on Friday.

#4 TREY PALMER (YES, I’LL MENTION HIM EVERY WEEK)

Time and time again Trey Palmer has proven to be a valuable weapon for Casey Thompson and the Nebraska offense. Last week was his biggest performance yet. He had eight receptions for 157 yards and touchdown and he showed up big in the second half when the Huskers needed him with this 71 yard reception.

7️⃣ Christan Horn (WR/Appalachian State) – 132 yardas para 2 TD en sólo 3 recepciones.



8️⃣ Trey Palmer (WR/Nebraska) – 157 yardas de recepción para 1 TD. 3 de 3 en contested catches.



9️⃣ Jowon Briggs (DL/Cincinnati) – 7 presiones, 4 stops y 2 sacks.pic.twitter.com/NfV97ep39y — Pedro San Miguel (@pedrosanmi00) October 4, 2022

#5 FIGURING THINGS OUT

One difference that I have noticed about this new Nebraska regime is that they aren’t afraid to put some new faces on to the field to figure out what works. Last week we saw some players that we hadn’t seen before and they ended up doing a good job. Two that come to mind are Hunter Anthony and Malcom Hartzog. Hartzog had a big play that many won’t soon forget.

Play of the Day: Chris Kolarevic blocks the punt & Freshman Malcolm Hartzog scores his 1st career touchdown vs Indiana #Huskers @HuskGuys pic.twitter.com/ONLvN880qj — Huskers Top Plays (@HuskersTopPlays) October 4, 2022

His play also earned him Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

The other thing that I noticed is that adjustments were made at halftime and the team improved. Look for that to happen again this week.

Husker win number three is coming your way!

