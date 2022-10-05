Trey Palmer is Added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List After Great Start to 2022 Season

There is a lot to thank Mickey Joseph for and one of them is bringing Trey Palmer with him to Nebraska.
Palmer might of have single handedly broke the Nebraska game open last Saturday against Indiana with a 71 yard touchdown reception.
Well on a brisk Wednesday morning the fine people over at the Biletnikoff Award Watch List have added Trey Palmer.
Here is a statement from the University:
Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer (Kentwood, La.) was recognized for his fast start to the 2022 season Wednesday, as he was added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List. The Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football’s outstanding receiver at any position.
A transfer from LSU, Palmer has enjoyed a breakout 2022 season, hauling in 36 catches for 480 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He has set career highs in receiving yards four times in five games, including a personal best 157 yards on eight catches in the Huskers’ win over Indiana. In that effort, Palmer’s 71-yard fourth quarter catch gave NU the lead for good.
Palmer ranks second in the Big Ten in catches and third in yards. Nationally, he is 10th nationally in receptions per game (7.2) and 18th in receiving yards per game (96.0 ypg).
Palmer and the Huskers travel to Rutgers to take on the Scarlet Knights this Friday, Oct. 7. The game will be carried nationally on FS1 and on the Huskers Radio Network.
