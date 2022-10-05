Wednesday Night Game Thread

We are roughly 1⁄ 4 of the way through the college football season. Which means we have more weeknight football for your viewing pleasure. Not quite to the sacred MACtion nights. Which are right around the corner. But we do have AAC action with UCF and SMU battling it out at 6:00pm CST.

SMU is currently 2-2 with wins over North Texas and Lamar. They are currently on a two game losing skid to a tough and talented Maryland team and an undefeated TCU squad. TCU is currently ranked in the top 25 and Maryland is 4-1 with their only loss to #4 Michigan. Both losses the Mustangs had were also fairly competitive games.

UCF is 3-1 on the year with wins over South Carolina State, Florida Atlantic, and Georgia Tech. Their only loss was to a struggling Louisville team 20-14. This is going to be their first true test of the college football season and will most likely have an impact on the ACC race.

Enjoy!