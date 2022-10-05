Wednesday Flakes Preps You For Friday Night

Nebraska plays on a most coveted Friday night game against Rutgers in Piscataway this week. The Huskers rarely play games on Friday but these outings seem to becoming more and more the norm in college football.

If the demand is there, might as well put a product out for people to pay to see.

The downside is that many of us believe that this hallowed night should be reserved for high school games.

The benefit, you can go and do other things on Saturday.

What are your thoughts on Friday night college football?

Poll Is Friday night football a good thing? Yes

No

Lane Kiffin vote view results 25% Yes (28 votes)

58% No (63 votes)

15% Lane Kiffin (17 votes) 108 votes total Vote Now

Mankilling Mastodons

