Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) return to SHI Stadium in Piscataway for a cross-division showdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2). For the all-time series against Rutgers, the game marks just the third visit by Nebraska but the second straight trip to New Jersey for a Friday night matchup. Nebraska last faced Rutgers at the conclusion of the 2020 season in a Friday night matchup that ended in a close 28-21 victory for UNL on Dec. 18.

It will also mark the first road trip for Nebraska in six weeks and the second longest trip of the regular season. The flight to Dublin, Ireland in Week Zero obviously is the farthest of the century for the Huskers, but the flight to Newark International Airport this week will be the next longest of the 2022 season. The next longest trip will be the visit to Ann Arbor, Michigan on Nov. 12 and will be almost an hour shorter flying time than the trip this week to Rutgers.

As for this week’s opponent, Rutgers enters the contest with a 3-2 overall record and an 0-2 mark in Big Ten play. Head coach Greg Schiano’s Scarlet Knights opened the year with three straight non-conference victories over Boston College, Wagner, and Temple. Then in Big Ten action, RU dropped a 27-10 home matchup to Iowa on Sept. 24 and lost 49-10 at No. 3 Ohio State last Saturday.

Rutgers has leaned on a strong defense this season, allowing just 282.2 yards per game, including just 95.6 rushing yards per contest. The Scarlet Knights average 170.0 rushing yards per contest on offense.

Friday Night → Scarlet Knights



We’re on the road pic.twitter.com/DR2zkJ7gAR — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) October 4, 2022

Date/Time: October 7, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. CT

Location: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey; Capacity: 52,454

Surface: FieldTurf

Series Record: Nebraska leads 5-0

Series in Piscataway: Nebraska leads 2-0

Big Ten Foes: Nebraska leads 4-0

Last Meeting: Dec. 18, 2020 in Piscataway, Nebraska 28-Rutgers 21

Win Streak: Nebraska, Five games

TV: The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network with play-by-play by Adam Alexander and analyst Devin Gardner. It can be streamed on the Fox Sports App with a login from your service provider.

Radio: Huskers sports radio network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at huskers.com. The crew will be: Greg Sharpe, Matt Davison, and Jessica Coody. Pre- and post-game shows will be hosted by Matt Coatney, Jay Foreman, Bill Doleman, and Ben McLaughlin.

More streaming options: The official Huskers app is available on iTunes and Google Play.

Weather: At kickoff, the temperature is forecast for around 61 degrees with partly cloudy skies. The remnants of Hurricane Ian will have long since moved on from the region with no rain, but winds at seven mph. By the end of the game, temps should have dropped into the mid 50s.

Odds: According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nebraska is a 3-point favorite with the Over/Under set at 48.5.

Trivia

Outside of Nebraska’s Thanksgiving Friday contests, this will mark just the third Husker regular-season game on Friday in the past several decades. In addition to the already mentioned win at Rutgers in 2020, Nebraska was also victorious in a Friday night contest at Illinois in 2017.

Nebraska has a long history of playing on Black Friday when lots of people are working their day jobs, with family, or shopping Black Friday deals and not able to tune in. Despite the diminishing benefit of schedule gimmicks with the modern television network coverage of so many games nationally, Nebraska has played on Black Friday every year since 1990. That streak includes the past 12 seasons against Iowa, an opponent that would lead to many being happy the game is on a weekday to have a ready excuse to avoid watching the perennially putrid Hawkeyes’ offense.

