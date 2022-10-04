Week 5 Cobs: Dirty Hits, Shocking Blowouts and a Fallen Tree

Another week of college football has come and gone. Let’s waddle our way into this week’s cob nominations.
October 1, 2022
Fresno State
Losing to UConn gets you an automatic cob. Look how excited the Husky fans are about the win.
October 1, 2022
Pittsburgh
Georgia Tech just fired their head coach and the Pitt Panthers just lost to them on their home field. Ouch.
HUGE dub for the Yellow Jackets @GeorgiaTechFB gets its first road win vs. an AP ranked opponent since 2016! pic.twitter.com/6Iq6OSxlWW— ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 2, 2022
Wisconsin
The Badgers were not having a good day. This is when things started to unravel in their blowout to former coach Bret Bielema in the Fighting Illini’s first win at Camp Randall since 2002.
SPECIAL TEAMS MAKIN' PLAYS @IlliniFootball's ball ➡️ pic.twitter.com/IzFcSjWxw6— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 1, 2022
Oklahoma
Is the Nebraska curse real? Oklahoma just got blown out by Max Duggan and the Horned Frogs. Are the Sooners out of the Big 12 title picture already?
MAX DUGGAN TO THE HOUSE!!! pic.twitter.com/MzbD6xD42N— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) October 1, 2022
Alabama Special Teams
Massive screw up for the Crimson Tide. Thankfully it didn’t cost them a win against the Hogs.
October 1, 2022
BYU Nickelback Jacob Boren
BYU living up to their ‘honor code’ of unleashing dirty hits at the knees.
Oh man... that’s a VICIOUS hit— The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) September 30, 2022
Glad to see Cooper Legas wasn’t hurt from this at all pic.twitter.com/r3HcDSMFpU
Iowa State Kicker Jace Gilbert
The Cyclone kicker had a rough day in Lawrence. First hitting the goal post twice in two attempts.
October 1, 2022
October 1, 2022
And them capping off the afternoon with this shanked kick in the 4th quarter to cost his team the game.
October 1, 2022
Ohio State Punter Jesse Mirco
Run a fake punt when your team is up 39 points and you deserve to get drilled.
Fake‼️ pic.twitter.com/6SqWW5qzIa— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 1, 2022
Ole Miss Fans
It looks like the Ole Miss student section responded well to Lane Kiffin’s comments about leaving the game early. The Rebels also won this game so I’m not sure what they’re fighting about.
The Founding Fathers risked their lives to ensure we would have the right to do exactly this. God bless America pic.twitter.com/LNLvYGltea— Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) October 1, 2022
We have a crazy selection of cob nominations for Week 5 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.
Poll
Who is your Cob Nomination for Week Five?
-
0%
Fresno State
-
0%
Pittsburgh
-
0%
Wisconsin
-
0%
Oklahoma
-
0%
Alabama Special Teams
-
0%
Jacob Boren
-
0%
Jace Gilbert
-
0%
Jesse Mirco
-
0%
Ole Miss Fans
BONUS
WHAT. A. GRAB.
YOU'RE KIDDING @jaivianlofton— Liberty Football (@LibertyFootball) October 1, 2022
One-handed, in the back of the end-zone.
TOUCHDOWN FLAMES pic.twitter.com/MBcymM2O5X
Mike Leach with some wisdom.
October 3, 2022
Poor tree
Oh nooooo— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 2, 2022
Must be an @oregonfootball fan pic.twitter.com/JuhdeqKVSb
The strut when you go 5-for-5 on field goals for the day. Big redemption after last week’s debacle.
October 2, 2022
Well that’s one way to get a two-point conversion.
Ain’t nothing like converting the accidental 2 point conversion. Bravo Iowa State. pic.twitter.com/CdapWAcIe5— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 1, 2022
This onside kick was somehow recovered.
October 2, 2022
A much more graceful onside kick.
Beautiful. 10/10, no notes. pic.twitter.com/3SSRosRQTH— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 1, 2022
Big guy touchdown alert.
yard TD for @kamo_js! The big man has some wheels! @UTEPFB | #CUSAFB pic.twitter.com/JA8RkZFAWB— Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) October 2, 2022
Some big cheek action in the Big Sky
Cheeks don’t lie @cgole7 just catches this one in the back of the end zone #ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/20ALzCAvQL— Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) October 1, 2022
Loading comments...