Week 5 Cobs: Dirty Hits, Shocking Blowouts and a Fallen Tree

Another week of college football has come and gone. Let’s waddle our way into this week’s cob nominations.

Fresno State

Losing to UConn gets you an automatic cob. Look how excited the Husky fans are about the win.

Pittsburgh

Georgia Tech just fired their head coach and the Pitt Panthers just lost to them on their home field. Ouch.

HUGE dub for the Yellow Jackets @GeorgiaTechFB gets its first road win vs. an AP ranked opponent since 2016! pic.twitter.com/6Iq6OSxlWW — ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 2, 2022

Wisconsin

The Badgers were not having a good day. This is when things started to unravel in their blowout to former coach Bret Bielema in the Fighting Illini’s first win at Camp Randall since 2002.

Oklahoma

Is the Nebraska curse real? Oklahoma just got blown out by Max Duggan and the Horned Frogs. Are the Sooners out of the Big 12 title picture already?

MAX DUGGAN TO THE HOUSE!!! pic.twitter.com/MzbD6xD42N — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) October 1, 2022

Alabama Special Teams

Massive screw up for the Crimson Tide. Thankfully it didn’t cost them a win against the Hogs.

BYU Nickelback Jacob Boren

BYU living up to their ‘honor code’ of unleashing dirty hits at the knees.

Oh man... that’s a VICIOUS hit



Glad to see Cooper Legas wasn’t hurt from this at all pic.twitter.com/r3HcDSMFpU — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) September 30, 2022

Iowa State Kicker Jace Gilbert

The Cyclone kicker had a rough day in Lawrence. First hitting the goal post twice in two attempts.

And them capping off the afternoon with this shanked kick in the 4th quarter to cost his team the game.

Ohio State Punter Jesse Mirco

Run a fake punt when your team is up 39 points and you deserve to get drilled.

Ole Miss Fans

It looks like the Ole Miss student section responded well to Lane Kiffin’s comments about leaving the game early. The Rebels also won this game so I’m not sure what they’re fighting about.

The Founding Fathers risked their lives to ensure we would have the right to do exactly this. God bless America pic.twitter.com/LNLvYGltea — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) October 1, 2022

We have a crazy selection of cob nominations for Week 5 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll Who is your Cob Nomination for Week Five? Fresno State

Pittsburgh

Wisconsin

Oklahoma

Alabama Special Teams

Jacob Boren

Jace Gilbert

Jesse Mirco

Ole Miss Fans vote view results 0% Fresno State (0 votes)

0% Pittsburgh (0 votes)

0% Wisconsin (0 votes)

0% Oklahoma (0 votes)

0% Alabama Special Teams (0 votes)

0% Jacob Boren (0 votes)

0% Jace Gilbert (0 votes)

0% Jesse Mirco (0 votes)

0% Ole Miss Fans (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

WHAT. A. GRAB.

YOU'RE KIDDING @jaivianlofton

One-handed, in the back of the end-zone.



TOUCHDOWN FLAMES pic.twitter.com/MBcymM2O5X — Liberty Football (@LibertyFootball) October 1, 2022

Mike Leach with some wisdom.

Poor tree

Oh nooooo



Must be an @oregonfootball fan pic.twitter.com/JuhdeqKVSb — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 2, 2022

The strut when you go 5-for-5 on field goals for the day. Big redemption after last week’s debacle.

Well that’s one way to get a two-point conversion.

Ain’t nothing like converting the accidental 2 point conversion. Bravo Iowa State. pic.twitter.com/CdapWAcIe5 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 1, 2022

This onside kick was somehow recovered.

A much more graceful onside kick.

Big guy touchdown alert.

Some big cheek action in the Big Sky