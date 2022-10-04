Corn Flakes: Sloppy Wins

Both the Husker football team and volleyball team had wins this weekend. Aside from the volleyball team’s Friday night sweep of Rutgers, both of the wins this weekend were pretty sloppy.

I don’t know if I’ve ever watched a football game with so many penalties. It also wasn’t pretty for the volleyball team on Sunday versus Maryland, but they got it done and that’s what matters in the end.

Anyway, on to your flakes.

Nebraska

Gonzalez, Hassert in Top 10 at Big O Classic - University of Nebraska

Ariel Gonzalez is in seventh place, and Lena Hassert is tied for eighth after two rounds at the Big O Classic at Oak Hills Country Club in Omaha.

Jeremy Pernell: Two Intriguing Coaching Possibilities for Nebraska - All Huskers

Gary Patterson and Lance Leipold check off a lot of boxes, but there are other options with fewer question marks

Dave Feit: Meaningful in the Moment - All Huskers

Husker team and fans needed Saturday night’s win over Indiana

Nebraska Football: Huskers open as very slight favorites against Rutgers

The Nebraska football team is coming off its first win over an FBS school in almost exactly a year. Now it will be looking to post two in a row.

Miss Teen USA 2022 is Faron Medhi of Nebraska

Faron Medhi, representing the state of Nebraska, was crowned Miss Teen USA 2022 on October 1 at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada.

Elsewhere

