Wrestling: Pair of Husker Commits at Elite 8 Duals; Joel Adams Names Top 7

Currently, Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class has four names on it. It’s an impressive class so far, but there’s certainly more to be added in the coming months. Right now, the Huskers’ class ranks No. 16 by FloWrestling, but there could be at least one big-time addition coming soon. More on that below.

Nebraska’s class has three wrestlers who are ranked in the Top 100 for the class of 2023. Alan Koehler, a future 125-pounder for the Huskers, is ranked No. 41 in the class and is the No. 4-ranked 120-pounder in the country. Kael Lauridsen, also a future 125-pounder for the Huskers, is currently ranked No. 43 in the class and is No. 10 at 120. Then there’s Weston Dalton. The Colorado state champion is currently ranked No. 95 in the class and No. 13 at 145 pounds. Nebraska also has a commit from Griffin Ray out of Missouri who has been competing at 170 pounds.

Both Lauridsen and Dalton competed this weekend at the Elite 8 Duals in Atlanta and had some mixed results. Lauridsen struggled on the weekend, but Dalton made himself a name.

Weston Dalton

No. 13 at 145 pounds

For Weston Dalton, a recruit that projects at 149 or 157 pounds in college, this past weekend was an opportunity to showcase his skills against national competition while competing for the Black Mambas club team.

Now, Dalton didn’t go undefeated, but he had some impressive performances. Right out of the gate, Dalton faced off against Dylan Gilcher, the No. 6-ranked wrestler in the country at 145 pounds. Dalton fell to Gilcher in a close 3-1 match.

Next, Dalton took on Pierson Manville. The Pennsylvania state champion is currently ranked No. 10 at 145 pounds. Again, Dalton fell just short against elite competition. In a match that went to overtime, Dalton lost to Manville 3-1 in tiebreakers.

Dalton then went on a tear, downing a pair of unranked wrestlers in Devin Alexander (10-2 major decision) and Landyn Sommer (4-0 decision).

On the second day of the tournament, Dalton did his best work. He started things off with an 8-4 decision win over No. 16 Collin Dupill.

In his last match of the tournament, Dalton faced off against a familiar name to Husker wrestling fans, Joel Adams, the U17 Greco-Roman World Champion out of Millard South. In that match, Dalton pulled off the unlikely 5-3 upset over his potential future teammate.

All in all, Dalton went 4-2 with two wins over ranked opponents while his two losses came to Top-10 guys.

Kael Lauridsen

No. 10 at 120 pounds

After an impressive summer on the freestyle and Greco-Roman circuit, Kael Lauridsen really struggled at Elite 8.

Lauridsen, out of Bennington, Neb., won his first match 12-0 via major decision over Christian Fretwell before dropping three straight matches to end Day 1. Lauridsen first fell to No. 14 Gauge Botero 6-3 before getting pinned by unranked Noah Nininger. Lauridsen was then majored by No. 20 Jackson Blum 11-3.

On Day 2, Lauridsen beat No. 18 Cooper Hilton 9-2 before downing Maddox McArthur 16-0 via tech fall.

Lauridsen finished the weekend with a 3-3 record.

Joel Adams (uncommitted)

No. 5 at 145 pounds

Currently uncommitted, Joel Adams has been on Nebraska’s wish list for some time. The guy has unbelievable skill on the mat. That can’t be denied.

In fact, he recently announced his Top 7 schools, and Nebraska is included in his finalists.

Also in the running for Adams’ commitment are wrestling heavyweights Michigan, Cornell, Missouri, Ohio State, Oregon State and North Carolina.

Top 7…



I want to thank everybody who has reached out and taken the time to recruit me so far. I’m very blessed and grateful to have so many amazing schools reach out to me. Stay tuned… #DoMoore #Region5 #Commitment pic.twitter.com/LTftf2TJGP — Joel Adams (@joelyolypoly) August 20, 2022

At Elite 8, Adams took some early lumps, as he was upset by unranked Cross Wasilewski 3-2 to start the tournament. He then fell to No. 18 Collin Dupill 3-2 as well.

Adams then won four straight matches with a pin over Dom Hoffarth, a 6-4 decision over No. 18 Nick Kunstek, a 5-3 decision over No. 6 Dylan Gilcher, and a 9-5 win over Devin Alexander.

Then came the final match of the weekend when he fell to Dalton 5-3. It’s unclear when his college decision will come, but we’ll keep you updated.